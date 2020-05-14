People are sharing their ‘most mundane celebrity encounters’ – 18 favourites

It all started when @MavenofHonor went on Twitter to say this.

Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters. For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap — Mave (home version) (@MavenofHonor) May 13, 2020

And it prompted no end of responses featuring lots and lots of mundane meetings with celebrities.

My sister has worked for Larry David for a long time. The first time I met him, I shook his hand and asked “How’s it going?”. He answered, “Well, I bought some new socks today.” — Tim (@tfairchild77) May 13, 2020

I saw Ralph Fiennes along the Thames wearing a backpack and a baseball hat trying to look normal. — erik (@kidzbopwutang) May 13, 2020

I rode a roller coaster that Alanis Morissette was on. — The Smocking Hamberder (@Durdnthecreator) May 13, 2020

I’m in a shocking amount of these. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 14, 2020

But @twlldun took it to a whole new level when they said this.

I was on a train once and went to the buffet car to buy a pack of crisps and saw Margi Clark, host of the Good Sex Guide, sitting at a table three carriages away from my seat. That’s Margi Clark, host of the Good Sex Guide, I said to myself. I didn’t speak to her. https://t.co/lEfKaXKGbM — . (@twlldun) May 14, 2020

Once, in Covent Garden, my then girlfriend and I were seated at a table next to Brian May. I repeatedly whispered to draw her attention to the fact. Finally, she loudly said: 'Never heard of him. Who is Brian May?' to which Brian May replied 'I am'. We did not stay in touch — Alex White (@AlexWhite1812) May 14, 2020

Also more recently, whilst boarding a flight, Ben Fogle politely accused me & my wife of sitting in his seats. After checking his tickets he realised he was wrong & apologised. Needless to say I had the last laugh. — Dan H🦉🦉 (@dan_howells) May 14, 2020

In two completely separate encounters years apart, both Goldie Hawn and Kate Winslet asked me where to find the loos. I guess when people see me they think ‘now there’s a woman who knows where to take a piss’ — Shaheen Hashmat (@TartanTantrum) May 14, 2020

I was once on a train from London to Hull and saw Paul Heaton and Neil Tennant in different parts of the train. I wondered if either of them was aware of the other's presence. — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) May 14, 2020

Was at Royal Albert Hall to watch The Who play about 15 yeara ago. Chris Tarrant was in front of me at the bar. The barman went to hand over his pint before snatching it back and saying "but we don't wanna give you that". Classic, to this day — Dan Dawson (@Dawesomedawson) May 14, 2020

I once saw Robbie Coltrane on the street in Glasgow. “Are you Robbie Coltrane?” I asked. “Yes, I am” he said. Then it started raining. That was it really. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) May 14, 2020

I was once buying a sandwich for lunch in the Supermarket of Richmond Upon Thames & the man in front of me was none other than Richard E Grant. His oranges had escaped their bag & were going everywhere. — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 14, 2020

Opened the door of a train in Wales to see James Dean Bradfield. "Wales is small," I thought. And so was he. — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) May 14, 2020

I worked in an appliance spare parts store in Bondi, one day Richie Benaud came in looking for a spare part for his vacuum cleaner, it wasn't the brand we handled & I had to send him to the other spare parts place up the street — Lee (@pommylee) May 14, 2020

I saw Sir Vince Cable, fedora in place, getting cash out of an ATM on Clerk Street in Edinburgh. Maybe he’s going to the cash-only Malaysian restaurant across the street, I thought. But then he didn’t. — Stuart Ritchie (@StuartJRitchie) May 14, 2020

My family went for a walk in a London park (no idea which, I was maybe eight, nine) and saw a man retrieving his son, who had fallen into a pond. He turned back with the soaking wet, crying child and we saw it was Rik Mayall. To my overwhelming delight he did a Rik Mayall face. — A Lert For All Seasons (@ediemullen) May 14, 2020

That thread has some great ones https://t.co/Qc2PxEqi4P https://t.co/fhNTt6cYnp — Rob Joyce (@Rob_Joyce_) May 14, 2020

I got thrown out of Peppermint Place in Blackburn for jumping on Alexander O’Neills back once. He was trying to sing as I’m clinging on for dear life as he kept spinning round to throw me off 😂 — paul daley (@pauldaley73) July 6, 2019

Sean Pertwee, Suggs, Phil Daniels and Johnny Vaughn in a pub in the Fulham Rd after Chelsea had beaten Newcastle 5-0, late 90s. I asked Pertwee if I could buy him a ‘cup of tea and a slice of cake’ at the bar. Caused a commotion. Yes I was a tit. — Andy Bird (@NHABAGG) July 6, 2019

READ MORE

People are sharing their most embarrassing misunderstandings – 17 favourites

Source @MavenofHonor