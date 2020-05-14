Monty Don’s beloved dog Nigel has died and this is such a funny and heartwarming clip

As you may have read this week, Monty Don’s beloved golden retriever Nigel has died after a sudden illness. And Gardners’ World posted their favourite clip of presenter and his dog and it’s such a funny and heartwarming moment.

As you may have heard on @BBCr4today, Nigel often stole the show when we were filming with Monty at Longmeadow. Here's one of our favourite clips from a couple of years ago 🐾 #GardenersWorld #RIPNigel pic.twitter.com/E8h5qkbtXX — BBC Gardeners World (@GWandShows) May 13, 2020

This whole sad sad loss of Nigel has me in floods… how Monty must be feeling I can’t bear to think. A nation is in mourning with you Monty. — Alexandra Westcott (@MissAMWestcott) May 13, 2020

Beautiful Anyone that says "It's a dog you will get another" obviously has never had a dog, each of them are irreplaceable individuals that enrich our life. — Sue L (@brambs) May 13, 2020

Didn’t we all just love Nigel 😢 — Anne (@guernseyanne) May 13, 2020

