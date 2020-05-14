It’s a year since Birmingham’s Lord Mayor opened Joe Lycett’s kitchen extension and it’s a tale worth retelling

Hard to believe we know but it’s been a year – a whole year – since the Lord Mayor of Birmingham opened Joe Lycett’s kitchen extension.

The comedian marked the occasion by revisiting the story on Twitter and it’s a fabulous story worth retelling.

Good times. Hopefully the second anniversary celebrations will be a bit less socially distanced than the first.

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @joelycett on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Joe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss to right a wrong and we really like his style

Source @joelycett