It’s a year since Birmingham’s Lord Mayor opened Joe Lycett’s kitchen extension and it’s a tale worth retelling

Hard to believe we know but it’s been a year – a whole year – since the Lord Mayor of Birmingham opened Joe Lycett’s kitchen extension.

The comedian marked the occasion by revisiting the story on Twitter and it’s a fabulous story worth retelling.

Today is one of the greatest days in the history of the City of Birmingham. It is officially one year since the opening of my kitchen extension, The Mosquito Wing, by The Lord Mayor of Birmingham. A thread. (1/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

In March 2019 I emailed the office of The Lord Mayor Yvonne Mosquito asking if she would open my kitchen extension. (2/10) pic.twitter.com/LCTutXxBwZ — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Her people said no because it is a private event and she doesn’t do private events. And also presumably because it’s a kitchen extension. (3/10) pic.twitter.com/JTE2ah4bkW — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Furious, I suggested that perhaps I could make it a public event, raffle off tickets to members of the public to join, and give the proceeds to the Lord Mayor’s charity. She agreed and the event was set. Thousands of people applied to win just four tickets. (4/10) pic.twitter.com/iq2p4VB28i — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

I met the winners in a nearby pub for a pint and then to protect the location of my house they were blindfolded, had their phones confiscated, and were driven to the event. (5/10) pic.twitter.com/Vtpab0h9bj — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Then the Lord Mayor came and opened my kitchen. She cut a ribbon, made a speech, unveiled the plaque, and stayed for drinks and canapés. You can watch the whole live stream here. https://t.co/qj1yxM2SKC (6/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Oh and @Shefali_oza local did the weather on @bbcmtd live from the kitchen. You can watch that here. https://t.co/YfQL6AL1Ez (8/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

We raised £3000 and later that year I presented a massive cheque to the Mayor outside the town hall. https://t.co/psR4DeRIkv (9/10) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Thank you for reading and may I wish you a very Happy Mosquito Wing Day. (10/10) pic.twitter.com/IXkQbREaYy — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 14, 2020

Good times. Hopefully the second anniversary celebrations will be a bit less socially distanced than the first.

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @joelycett on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Joe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss to right a wrong and we really like his style

Source @joelycett