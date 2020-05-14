Someone set a fruity trap for an anti-vaxxer – and they strolled right in

The anti-vaxxers have been slightly quieter during the coronavirus pandemic, but that may be because they’re too busy at anti-lockdown demos or holding Covid-19 parties to boost their natural immunity.

They’re still out there, though, and as easy to own as you’d probably think. This exchange from subreddit r/facepalm is the perfect illustration.

Someone named Luke posted this long list of chemicals on Facebook.

An unwitting anti-vaxxer wandered right into Luke’s trap with this predictable response.

Luke came in for the kill.

And they say “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”, so you’d think anti-vaxxers would love them.

Redditors enjoyed the devastating burn.

Sadly, this prediction seemed feasible.

And we all know who that someone would be.

