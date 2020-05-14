Someone invented an anti-coronavirus mask with a hole for a straw – 12 scathing takedowns
If you thought anti-lockdown rallies and doing the conga during a pandemic were stupid, wait till you see this handy invention.
These face masks come with a straw hole for sipping cocktails https://t.co/bAx4r6ydwx pic.twitter.com/WtGmn7zNio
— New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2020
At $30 each, they’re the embodiment of that old saying “A fool and his money are soon parted.”, – other-gendered fools are available.
These were our favourite of the many takedowns.
1.
From the makers of the Death Star
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 13, 2020
2.
these condoms come with a hole to pee through https://t.co/WjcDPnZAE0
— David Mack (@davidmackau) May 13, 2020
3.
“These bulletproof vests come with a hole to stop your tits sweating.” https://t.co/kL2H3lXyIS
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 13, 2020
4.
This parachute comes with speed holes https://t.co/bMlhYkVTOJ
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) May 13, 2020
5.
coronavirus like 'steady on boys, that one's for drinkin. show some respect' https://t.co/u7O3jf8924
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 13, 2020
6.
I see the designers of every single female character's body armour from video games are making masks now. https://t.co/ai6azXxOaT
— Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 13, 2020
7.
Everything is getting stupid https://t.co/Kmp02n30ng
— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) May 12, 2020
8.
I don’t know why you’re all making fun of this, obviously the virus knows it’s a cocktail straw hole and not a virus hole, they will have made it clear https://t.co/h7cgYLLJqk
— Erica Buist (@ericabuist) May 13, 2020
9.
But if the mask has a hole in it then—you know what, never mind. Enjoy. https://t.co/qPyiTq3i6g
— Dylan (@dyllyp) May 12, 2020
10.
Did the virus make this mask https://t.co/XhZV4wgI5f
— Alisha Rai (@AlishaRai) May 13, 2020
11.
This car has wireless seatbelts https://t.co/x8FJQZ6e7v
— Ryan Benk (@_RyanBenk) May 13, 2020
12.
amazing they can use the same hole for your ventilator 2 weeks later https://t.co/y8wVlzF6oL
— Matt Blakemore (@MattBlakemore) May 13, 2020
To sum up:
Humanity was a mistake.
— AsherWare (@WareAsher) May 12, 2020
