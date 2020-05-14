Someone invented an anti-coronavirus mask with a hole for a straw – 12 scathing takedowns

If you thought anti-lockdown rallies and doing the conga during a pandemic were stupid, wait till you see this handy invention.

These face masks come with a straw hole for sipping cocktails https://t.co/bAx4r6ydwx pic.twitter.com/WtGmn7zNio — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2020

At $30 each, they’re the embodiment of that old saying “A fool and his money are soon parted.”, – other-gendered fools are available.

These were our favourite of the many takedowns.

From the makers of the Death Star — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 13, 2020

these condoms come with a hole to pee through https://t.co/WjcDPnZAE0 — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 13, 2020

“These bulletproof vests come with a hole to stop your tits sweating.” https://t.co/kL2H3lXyIS — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 13, 2020

This parachute comes with speed holes https://t.co/bMlhYkVTOJ — Zeddy (@Zeddary) May 13, 2020

coronavirus like 'steady on boys, that one's for drinkin. show some respect' https://t.co/u7O3jf8924 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 13, 2020

I see the designers of every single female character's body armour from video games are making masks now. https://t.co/ai6azXxOaT — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 13, 2020

Everything is getting stupid https://t.co/Kmp02n30ng — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) May 12, 2020

I don’t know why you’re all making fun of this, obviously the virus knows it’s a cocktail straw hole and not a virus hole, they will have made it clear https://t.co/h7cgYLLJqk — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) May 13, 2020

But if the mask has a hole in it then—you know what, never mind. Enjoy. https://t.co/qPyiTq3i6g — Dylan (@dyllyp) May 12, 2020

Did the virus make this mask https://t.co/XhZV4wgI5f — Alisha Rai (@AlishaRai) May 13, 2020

This car has wireless seatbelts https://t.co/x8FJQZ6e7v — Ryan Benk (@_RyanBenk) May 13, 2020

amazing they can use the same hole for your ventilator 2 weeks later https://t.co/y8wVlzF6oL — Matt Blakemore (@MattBlakemore) May 13, 2020

To sum up:

Humanity was a mistake. — AsherWare (@WareAsher) May 12, 2020

