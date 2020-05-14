Alasdair Beckett-King presents …Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ – without the birds

Alasdair Beckett-King is a highly reliable creator of funny content, in case you still have time on your hands during lockdown and need a laugh, and his posts are little parcels of joy.

This, for example …

His North-Eastern version of Jaws had us roaring with laughter.

Yet again, Alasdair has taken a classic film, and turned it into something quite different.

We can certainly empathise with someone trying to fight off an invisible attacker, but it’s still very funny – and that Hitchcockian introduction is something quite special.

Here’s what other people had to say about it.

As Alasdair pointed out, the idea of removing the birds had been done before, but not as comedy, so if you have a yen to watch the film without the birds, you can. Bonus!

Finally, Helen Sorren had this observation.

They should show it at the start of every daily briefing.

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Universal Pictures via Alasdair Beckett-King