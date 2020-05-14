Alasdair Beckett-King presents …Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ – without the birds

Alasdair Beckett-King is a highly reliable creator of funny content, in case you still have time on your hands during lockdown and need a laugh, and his posts are little parcels of joy.

This, for example …

Just hear me out. What if The Wire had the theme tune from Death In Paradise? pic.twitter.com/WYcbDDVouG — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) April 17, 2020

His North-Eastern version of Jaws had us roaring with laughter.

What if Jaws (1975) were set in the North East of England? pic.twitter.com/9tghRTlGBE — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) April 3, 2020

Yet again, Alasdair has taken a classic film, and turned it into something quite different.

Good evening. I took the birds out of The Birds (1963). pic.twitter.com/YMQXTT4byj — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 11, 2020

We can certainly empathise with someone trying to fight off an invisible attacker, but it’s still very funny – and that Hitchcockian introduction is something quite special.

Here’s what other people had to say about it.

Not gonna lie I would love to imagine what Hitchcock’s reaction tho this would be — MattytheAkita (@MattytheDoggo) May 11, 2020

I like this.

So if you scrub the terror inducing protagonist from a horror film (as here, the Birds) The result looks like someone spiked the town water supply with powerful hallucinogenics, and then sent film crew in to document the results. https://t.co/D2xKwyOVjS — Peter Lorimer (@pighilltweets) May 12, 2020

I want to imagine this with the one eyed invisible monster from that one episode of Jonny Quest. https://t.co/lYvX3Z1fti — Todd Dharken (@Todd_Dharken) May 12, 2020

As Alasdair pointed out, the idea of removing the birds had been done before, but not as comedy, so if you have a yen to watch the film without the birds, you can. Bonus!

A couple of people have pointed out that @MartijnHendriks had this idea several years ago, and did (I think?) the entire film – but as art instead of as a joke. I hope I haven't offended him. Or Hitchcock. Or, heaven forbid, the birds themselves.https://t.co/BfdhAAGciF — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 12, 2020

Finally, Helen Sorren had this observation.

It's like what would happen if you didnt #StayAlert — Helen Sorren (@HelenSorren) May 12, 2020

They should show it at the start of every daily briefing.

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Universal Pictures via Alasdair Beckett-King