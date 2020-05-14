This 12-egg cake got the internet boiling mad – and rightly so
A picture of a 12-egg cake has been liked over 180,000 times in two days, as well as whipping up some fierce debate.
Take a look for yourself.
i made a cake !!!
the ingredients were:
12 eggs !! pic.twitter.com/VmxIDWShUI
— hinata shoyo loves you! (@shoyoslove) May 11, 2020
Well, then. We’ll leave it up to Twitter to put the arguments.
In the red corner …
Omg teach me your ways sensei this is art 🤤
— •°jιѕнι°• (@kakuwiiishi) May 12, 2020
Eggcelent
— Michelle ❤💚💙💜 (@MichelleMcNeaI) May 12, 2020
what a concept. 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/dN9p7XWchR
— diorbratz (@yorubapie) May 13, 2020
And in the blue corner …
JAIL!!! https://t.co/f66iWoLRjM
— Gaza Grace (@MCoveteur) May 13, 2020
I’m calling the police https://t.co/nJDWgeli16
— I Hate It Here… Still (@TshaChante) May 13, 2020
You ruined my day at 11:37AM. https://t.co/SJUxNLEo9j
— Prince Vegeta (@Presh_Frince) May 13, 2020
Disgusting. Get out of here https://t.co/VxhsCb15y6
— p for poppinton (@_whothiss) May 12, 2020
I am so angry https://t.co/2037TrBiYR
— Laura Stahl the Gnome 🍄 (@laura_stahl) May 13, 2020
The ‘againsts’ heavily outweighed the ‘fors’, but there was one important question for those who liked the look of it.
Can you link the recipe pic.twitter.com/UcSLx6fKeh
— C.kret🍣 (@Top_Ckret) May 12, 2020
