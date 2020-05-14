This 12-egg cake got the internet boiling mad – and rightly so

A picture of a 12-egg cake has been liked over 180,000 times in two days, as well as whipping up some fierce debate.

Take a look for yourself.

i made a cake !!!

the ingredients were:

12 eggs !! pic.twitter.com/VmxIDWShUI — hinata shoyo loves you! (@shoyoslove) May 11, 2020

Well, then. We’ll leave it up to Twitter to put the arguments.

In the red corner …

Omg teach me your ways sensei this is art 🤤 — •°jιѕнι°• (@kakuwiiishi) May 12, 2020

Eggcelent — Michelle ❤💚💙💜 (@MichelleMcNeaI) May 12, 2020

And in the blue corner …

I’m calling the police https://t.co/nJDWgeli16 — I Hate It Here… Still (@TshaChante) May 13, 2020

You ruined my day at 11:37AM. https://t.co/SJUxNLEo9j — Prince Vegeta (@Presh_Frince) May 13, 2020

Disgusting. Get out of here https://t.co/VxhsCb15y6 — p for poppinton (@_whothiss) May 12, 2020

I am so angry https://t.co/2037TrBiYR — Laura Stahl the Gnome 🍄 (@laura_stahl) May 13, 2020

The ‘againsts’ heavily outweighed the ‘fors’, but there was one important question for those who liked the look of it.

Can you link the recipe pic.twitter.com/UcSLx6fKeh — C.kret🍣 (@Top_Ckret) May 12, 2020

Source @shoyoslove Image @shoyoslove BBC