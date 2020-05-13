This invitation to ‘role play’ didn’t quite go the way either of them expected

Today’s episode of ‘stuff that happens on Tinder’ comes this, an invitation to ‘role play’ that didn’t go the way either of them expected.

‘So I’m bad at roleplaying I guess…’ said u/MikeoftheMechanicus (nice) on Reddit.

To be filed under ‘too good to check’.

‘As a Dungeon Master I can’t allow that Druid to cast fireball. A Wizard or Warlock definitely. Druid – no way.’ m0rris0n_hotel

READ MORE

Tinder profile of the week

Source Reddit u/MikeoftheMechanicus