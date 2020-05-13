Simply 27 very funny socially distanced TV shows and films
People have been sharing suggested titles for socially distanced TV shows and films and very funny they are too.
We asked you for your ideas …
The government is letting film and TV production begin again, so send us your socially distanced films and TV shows. Here’s one for starters … #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/qB1np1YUU3
— The Poke (@ThePoke) May 12, 2020
… and coincidentally the great Richard Osman did too.
Now that we're allowed to think about making TV again, I am going to pitch the following shows…
Don't Take Me Out
Queue I
Lonely Connect
Farther Ted
Changing Zooms
The VERY Hairy Bikers
Any other ideas? Obviously 'Not Going Out' and 'Spaced' are still allowed.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 13, 2020
So here’s our pick of the bunch. Can’t wait to watch them.
1.
Homes where Everyone’s Hammered
— barry kimber (@bar227) May 13, 2020
2.
Lockdownton Abbey
— Jonathon Bright (@jb_1969) May 13, 2020
3.
Pintless
— Lee Noble (@ThisLeeNoble) May 13, 2020
4.
Have I Got Queues For You
— Steve Doherty (@SteveDoherty1) May 13, 2020
5.
The 2 metres inbetweeners
— Thomas Cogley (@JohnnyPixels) May 13, 2020
6.
Here’s one I made earlier. pic.twitter.com/5QFi40Tuns
— Andy Lang (@HRH_Duke_of_Url) May 13, 2020
7.
Better Facetime Saul
— Al Bee (@Alb_Ee) May 13, 2020
8.
Open Restricted Hours
— Katie Clark (@KatieMowse) May 13, 2020
9.
Blackadder Stays Put
— Enrico Salad (@enricosalad) May 13, 2020
10.
The scary White House experience
— tim aitken (@timaitken1) May 13, 2020
11.
PPE Longstocking
— Kevin Caswell-Jones (@poshkev1963) May 13, 2020
12.
Baking Bad
— Joe Gooden 🌹 (@joegooden5) May 13, 2020
13.
— Danny Morgan (@DannyMorgan83) May 12, 2020