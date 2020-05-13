People are enjoying the W1A cast keeping the show’s spirit going in these troubled times

It’s been a while since W1A was on the telly but the BBC mockumentary (which was often more real than the real thing) lives on in the tweets of various cast members.

‘The W1A cast’s commitment to keeping the show alive warms my soul,’ said @stevenperkins, who shared this Twitter exchange which started with a tweet by (genuine) BBC journalist Tom Hourigan and rather escalated from there.

BBC staff have just been sent a wellbeing survey and I'm fairly confident this wasn't meant to be one of the questions pic.twitter.com/VMphViATPv — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) May 6, 2020

Yes no sure, thanks for flagging this, Tom. It wasn’t a fault in Syncopatiquiz it was just a glitch in human error brought on by intern. He’d been self-isolating in Studio 6B, that is until Jenni Murray heard snoring; he’s very tired. #W1A @jason__watkins @drsarahparish — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) May 7, 2020

Yes — Sarah Parish (@DrSarahParish) May 9, 2020

Right. I mean I don't know if you'd like to — — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) May 9, 2020

No — Sarah Parish (@DrSarahParish) May 9, 2020

Yes no truly brilliant Tom. Heroic exposé. ‘Blah error’did indeed lead from said intern.He was using Tony’s @Deliveroo account to get stuff in from next door #CafeNero -T doesn’t give a ‘blah’ as he’s leaving as DG. Behaving really badly actually. #WheelsComeOff RU running 4 DG? — Jason Watkins (@Jason__Watkins) May 9, 2020

Simon, FT me. The fact is we need to talk about the next DG — Sarah Parish (@DrSarahParish) May 9, 2020

We tried to FT once. And it was every unsatisfying you us both. You made that VERY clear at the time I remember. I can zoom you later. How do you feel about hopping back from. @Netflix to General us all.. — Jason Watkins (@Jason__Watkins) May 9, 2020

Yes, no, the what? — Sarah Parish (@DrSarahParish) May 9, 2020

Frankly now that the BBC is finally upfront and centre in the public you know uppermost, who needs Netflix Tigernuts when we have Sir David on a loop? (Incidentally, I hear he turned down DG while self-isolating in Maui). @DrSarahParish @Jason__Watkins #W1A — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) May 9, 2020

Actually come to think of it animals are the only thing we can safely film atm. How quickly can we get him back from Hawaii and in front of that lizard in Tony’s office? #TheOneShow’s really up against it. #W1A @Jason__Watkins @DrSarahParish — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) May 9, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

(I don’t know why Sarah Parish simply tweeting “Yes” got the biggest laugh from me but sometimes the simplest jokes are the best) — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) May 11, 2020

Surely a #W1A Zoom special should be in the offing? — Imaginary Porno Charades (@pornocharades) May 11, 2020

I think we really need to hear from Will though — LottieOConor (@LottieOConor) May 11, 2020

@hughskinnernet any comment Will? — Annie Rowe CDG (@AnnieRoweCasts) May 11, 2020

One question remained. About the BBC staff survey that started it all, that is.

BBC staff have just been sent a wellbeing survey and I'm fairly confident this wasn't meant to be one of the questions pic.twitter.com/VMphViATPv — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) May 6, 2020

What was your answer? — Tim West (@Tim_C_West) May 6, 2020

I planned to leave it blank, but because it wouldn’t let me, went for “the same as before” so as not to rock the boat — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) May 6, 2020

READ MORE

Comedian Jenny Eclair asked about a new BBC service and it got all W1A

Source Twitter @stevenperkins