People are enjoying the W1A cast keeping the show’s spirit going in these troubled times

It’s been a while since W1A was on the telly but the BBC mockumentary (which was often more real than the real thing) lives on in the tweets of various cast members.

‘The W1A cast’s commitment to keeping the show alive warms my soul,’ said @stevenperkins, who shared this Twitter exchange which started with a tweet by (genuine) BBC journalist Tom Hourigan and rather escalated from there.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

One question remained. About the BBC staff survey that started it all, that is.

Source Twitter @stevenperkins