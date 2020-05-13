It’s fair to say Hugh Grant wasn’t impressed by Matt Hancock’s ‘bonkers’ 12 seconds on This Morning

It feels like confusion’s reigned ever since Boris Johnson went on telly on Sunday night to explain the government’s new Covid-19 guidelines.

The occasional government minister have been doing their best to explain what the hell he meant but – let’s face it – most have us still don’t have a clue.

Nothing sums it up better than this 12 seconds from ITV’s This Morning, in which Phillip Schofield tried to get some sense out of health secretary Matt Hancock. He failed.

‘Can I see my parents ten minutes apart?’ ‘Yes’ ‘Don’t you see that’s utterly bonkers?’ ‘No’#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/AqR3Mv1ZfI — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 12, 2020

And now it’s caught the attention of Hugh Grant who surely spoke for us all when he said this.

And this is why Hancock’s reasoning prompted such head shaking (and swearing).

Since I assume the two parents have been living together, why is it dangerous for me to meet both my parents together? What is the difference between one every 10 mins and both of them together? Do they somehow become more infectious if they are together? This is daft. — MargaretGeorgiadou aka GangstaGran (@madgie1941) May 12, 2020

What difference does 10 minutes make?

Will the virus go, “oh, they are finished chatting now, I’ll go somewhere else now!”, and when it’s wandered off, you can visit the other parent cos you tricked the virus?! — Jo Wiley (@Mudflap20) May 12, 2020

You give the first one the virus, then ten minutes later, you give it to the other. Just NOT at the same time! — mark james adams (@tumblingdwarf) May 12, 2020

