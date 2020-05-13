It’s fair to say Hugh Grant wasn’t impressed by Matt Hancock’s ‘bonkers’ 12 seconds on This Morning

It feels like confusion’s reigned ever since Boris Johnson went on telly on Sunday night to explain the government’s new Covid-19 guidelines.

The occasional government minister have been doing their best to explain what the hell he meant but – let’s face it – most have us still don’t have a clue.

Nothing sums it up better than this 12 seconds from ITV’s This Morning, in which Phillip Schofield tried to get some sense out of health secretary Matt Hancock. He failed.

And now it’s caught the attention of Hugh Grant who surely spoke for us all when he said this.

And this is why Hancock’s reasoning prompted such head shaking (and swearing).

READ MORE

Hugh Grant’s NSFW rant is everyone’s favourite Boris Johnson takedown right now

Source @TobyonTV @HackedOffHugh H/T Indy100