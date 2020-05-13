Mark Steel’s Boris Johnson impression is a smorgasbord of meaningless waffle – just like the real thing

We’ve been seeing a lot more of Boris Johnson than we’re accustomed to, over the last few days, although it hasn’t exactly been the most informative of periods.

Comedian, Mark Steel, has tapped into the psyche of a classically-educated waffler and given us a version of Boris Johnson’s coronavirus advice which could have come straight from the mouth of the PM.

See for yourself.

Here’s my Boris, don’t suppose it’s the only one pic.twitter.com/8R4yFjuF9H — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) May 11, 2020

Let’s re-run some of those expressions:

“a cornucopia of pandemic – annus pandemicus, if you will.“

“We cannot allow R to exceed 2 x R, except during its daily exercise.“

“So, inter alia ipso facto – you will not be allowed to travel unless you are on the way to somewhere.“

If Mark is looking for extra work to tide him over during the lockdown, he could probably write Johnson’s speeches for him. Nobody would notice the difference.

The reaction to Mark’s advice has been considerably better than the reaction to that of the PM.

This had me crying with laughter as opposed to #borisjohnsonspeech leaving me crying with frustration #StayHome https://t.co/iMFfUBQt4t — Jacqui Hames (@jacquihames) May 12, 2020

The hysteria is setting in: I haven't laughed so hard in ages — Kate Frost (@kate_frost) May 11, 2020

That is weirdly good. — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) May 11, 2020

As Cristina Jackson observed …

If you’re not clear on what you should or shouldn’t be doing today, this won’t help but it’s bloody funny 😄 https://t.co/lddljXlAl9 — Cristina Jackson #FBPE (@CristinaJ19) May 13, 2020

Source Mark Steel Image BBC News screengrab, Mark Steel