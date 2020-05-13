Jimmy Kimmel’s takedown of Donald Trump as an angry toddler is brilliantly done

This video of Donald Trump as an angry toddler has gone wildly viral because it’s so well done. Very funny and absolutely spot-on, 100%.

It was the work of talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s had the occasional run-in with the president.

Here’s the original tweet, including an introduction by Kimmel and the undoctored video.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

Jimmy Kimmel’s takedown of Donald Trump’s trolling was just brilliantly done

Source @jimmykimmel @savag3ap3