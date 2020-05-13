Jimmy Kimmel’s takedown of Donald Trump as an angry toddler is brilliantly done
This video of Donald Trump as an angry toddler has gone wildly viral because it’s so well done. Very funny and absolutely spot-on, 100%.
Who the hell did this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCLyOmsXt6
— savageape (@savag3ap3) May 12, 2020
It was the work of talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s had the occasional run-in with the president.
Here’s the original tweet, including an introduction by Kimmel and the undoctored video.
Now THIS video has been doctored… @RealDonaldTrump #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse #StayHome @DrFakenstein pic.twitter.com/ue10HBjmj9
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 12, 2020
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
She's too coherent and mature to be Trump.
— Elocin Finney (@ElocinEnnis) May 12, 2020
That's awesome!
So strikingly similar to what C-SPAN caught on his open mic as he left yesterday. "I hate this house!"
Watch to the end. pic.twitter.com/46coHT8EDT
— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 12, 2020
This made me shoot perfectly good coffee out of my nose 🤣 https://t.co/1Ud4FsBeIz
— Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) May 12, 2020
READ MORE
Jimmy Kimmel’s takedown of Donald Trump’s trolling was just brilliantly done
Source @jimmykimmel @savag3ap3