Jimmy Kimmel’s takedown of Donald Trump as an angry toddler is brilliantly done

This video of Donald Trump as an angry toddler has gone wildly viral because it’s so well done. Very funny and absolutely spot-on, 100%.

Who the hell did this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rCLyOmsXt6 — savageape (@savag3ap3) May 12, 2020

It was the work of talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s had the occasional run-in with the president.

Here’s the original tweet, including an introduction by Kimmel and the undoctored video.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

She's too coherent and mature to be Trump. — Elocin Finney (@ElocinEnnis) May 12, 2020

That's awesome! So strikingly similar to what C-SPAN caught on his open mic as he left yesterday. "I hate this house!" Watch to the end. pic.twitter.com/46coHT8EDT — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 12, 2020

This made me shoot perfectly good coffee out of my nose 🤣 https://t.co/1Ud4FsBeIz — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) May 12, 2020

Source @jimmykimmel @savag3ap3