Gary Lineker’s tale of golfing with Michael Jordan (and Samuel L Jackson) is the distraction we needed today

Gary Lineker’s not quite as busy as he used to be, what with no live sport or anything like that, so he thought he’d share this story of the time he went golfing with Michael Jordan.

And we’re very glad he did because it’s exactly this sort of distraction we could do with right now.

The Match of the Day man was reminded of the tale after watching basketball documentary The Last Dance. Anyway, over to Lineker …

One question remained.

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1260304439027646468?s=20

Although the oddest thing about the story was the number of people who queued up to tell him they didn’t ask for it. People like this, for instance.

Although it’s Twitter, so maybe that’s not odd at all.

More please, Gary!

