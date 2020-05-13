Gary Lineker’s tale of golfing with Michael Jordan (and Samuel L Jackson) is the distraction we needed today

Gary Lineker’s not quite as busy as he used to be, what with no live sport or anything like that, so he thought he’d share this story of the time he went golfing with Michael Jordan.

And we’re very glad he did because it’s exactly this sort of distraction we could do with right now.

The Match of the Day man was reminded of the tale after watching basketball documentary The Last Dance. Anyway, over to Lineker …

I just watched episode 8 of the wonderful The Last Dance. Thought I’d share the story of the day I played golf with Michael Jordan. It was a Thursday night & I got a call from my agent. He said “I’ve had Michael Jordan’s people on the phone and he wants to play at Sunningdale.” — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2020

I was a member so he thought I could help. He said “There’s 3 of them: Michael and 2 of his basketball friends and they want to play on Sunday.” I said “if it’s a Sunday they can’t play without a member, but I can host them ( too fucking right, I could). — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2020

So Saturday night I get call from my agent, “There’s now 6 of them, 2 more friends and Samuel L Jackson.“ “Shit, I’ll need to find another member to play with the other 3. I’ll call my friend, Queeny ( former European tour player and Sunningdale member), I’m sure he’ll help.” — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2020

Thankfully he was free and available. I turned up at 8.30am. Keith, the club pro said “Your guests have arrived, they’re on the putting green.” There they were, 6 of them, 5 giant basketball players and Samuel L Jackson ambling around, putting and smoking cigars. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2020

The observing, quintessentially white elderly members were wide-eyed. We introduced ourselves and headed to the 1st tee. Now my mate Queeny liked a bet on the golf course and was a bit of a hustler. So we’re all stood there and Queeny says in his slightly posh voice…. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2020

“So Michael would you like bet, a little wager?” Michael says “Sure, man.” Queeny says “ So how much would you like to play for?” Michael puffs on his cigar, looks straight at him, smiles and says “Whatever makes you feel uncomfortable, man.”

Mr Jordan had already won the day. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2020

One question remained.

But what was the bet and who won it, Gary? We all need to know! — Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) May 12, 2020

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1260304439027646468?s=20

Although the oddest thing about the story was the number of people who queued up to tell him they didn’t ask for it. People like this, for instance.

don’t think anyone asked Gary — george*🧢 (@fucksakegeo) May 12, 2020

Although it’s Twitter, so maybe that’s not odd at all.

Man tweets story. Gets told by people who follow him that they don't care. It's a strange world. — Paul Brown (@RealPaul8rown) May 12, 2020

More please, Gary!

