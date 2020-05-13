5 bemused reactions from people suddenly agreeing with Tory MP Peter Bone

Peter Bone may arguably be best known because of the way the former Speaker, John Bercow, shouted his name, though the ERG member and prominent Brexiter is also something of a poster boy for the further right wing Conservatism.

Here’s a fine example of that first point.

I'm now so obsessed with Bercow saying "Mr Peter Bone" that I've spent a period of time setting it to the opening of Beethoven's 5th. Brexit is literally driving me mad. pic.twitter.com/P5w31OWkWi — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019

And here he is slavishly defending his lying leader and being crushed by Kay Burley.

Bone: PM is wonderful and trustworthy. Anyone who suggests he lied. Is out of order

Kay: He was sacked for lying by the Telegraph 🔥#Brexit pic.twitter.com/iVdwSotde2 — Matty 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Doozy_45) September 25, 2019

In the words of certain publications, what happens next will shock you.

"Many of them have clearly been watching too many episodes of West Wing. They just do not understand how the government works in this country." Conservative MP Peter Bone lists reasons why the Prime Minister's Sunday television address was "wrong" and breached ministerial code. pic.twitter.com/93VpH5h4RN — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 12, 2020

That’s right – a point-by-point breakdown of how the Prime Minister broke the ministerial code and a damning condemnation of those around him.

This had the astonishing side effect of making a lot of less Tory-minded people suddenly find themselves agreeing with him.

1.

That's it – I could just about handle respecting Piers Morgan, but agreeing with Peter Bone? Stop the world, I want to get off! pic.twitter.com/qLd0QLgxuE — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 12, 2020

2.

I’ve just awoken in an alternate reality where I actually find myself agreeing with Conservative MP Peter Bone https://t.co/fT4ARUt2DF — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 12, 2020

3.

When Peter Bone somehow finds himself being the sage voice of sanity, you know something has gone very, very wrong.pic.twitter.com/CpufDKVCu8 — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) May 13, 2020

4.

Oh God! Peter Bone MP is making sense.

Has Hell frozen over? — Jen 🐇 (@Jennyflower) May 12, 2020

5.

They say you get more right wing as you get older. In 50 in a couple of weeks, and today I agreed with Piers Morgan and Peter Bone. I'm properly worried. https://t.co/qpjh7MnlyQ — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 12, 2020

It seemed there might be a predictable direction of travel.

Ok if we extrapolate out first Piers Morgan then Philip Schofield and now Peter Bone waking up to the shitshow by next Tuesday we will have Jim Davidson and then sometime in June Nosferatu — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 13, 2020

