5 bemused reactions from people suddenly agreeing with Tory MP Peter Bone

Peter Bone may arguably be best known because of the way the former Speaker, John Bercow, shouted his name, though the ERG member and prominent Brexiter is also something of a poster boy for the further right wing Conservatism.

Here’s a fine example of that first point.

And here he is slavishly defending his lying leader and being crushed by Kay Burley.

In the words of certain publications, what happens next will shock you.

That’s right – a point-by-point breakdown of how the Prime Minister broke the ministerial code and a damning condemnation of those around him.

This had the astonishing side effect of making a lot of less Tory-minded people suddenly find themselves agreeing with him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

It seemed there might be a predictable direction of travel.

via Gfycat

Source Channel 4 Image Channel 4 BBC