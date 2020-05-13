‘Ancient facepalm,’ says u/That_Bird101 over on Reddit and they’re not kidding, they’re really not.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

‘Read more about this: There was also something to do with superstition, about not meddling with water spirits for fear of misfortune.’ pinkguyfriedrice ‘She really stood no chance of being saved then.’ ArsenicCape03 ‘Maybe nobody liked her. “Yeah, we wanted to save her….but the water spirits and everything….”‘

Osiris_Of_This_Shit_ ‘Holy shit. She (19 yr old Sunanda Kumariratana) and her 1 yr old baby daughter Kannabhorn Bejaratana were both allowed to drown. Wikipedia says her grief stricken husband erected a statue but did not see that he changed the law.’ Spacedude50 ‘Bruh should have learnt to swim smh.’ durpypig17

Tough crowd.

Facepalm of the day (not today, another day)

