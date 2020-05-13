This accidentally slapstick baking demo is the laugh we all knead right now

In spite of there now being plenty of bread – and cake – available in the shops, people seem to have gone baking mad during lockdown, but they’d be well advised to steer clear of copying this unfortunate baker.

I can't stop laughing at this pic.twitter.com/EzjMSLyqtd — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) May 12, 2020

The clip, originally shared on Facebook by Andres Percu Alegría, couldn’t have been a better example of slapstick if it had been performed by Buster Keaton.

Now, we don’t have the best grasp of Spanish, but we definitely understood the panicky “Cut! Cut!”

When Giles shared the clip, it certainly seemed to give people a lift.

This is a keeper! Stunt chapati making! https://t.co/fyvaGI0NJj — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) May 12, 2020

This has really made me laugh till my sides ache 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jo Malone CBE (@JoMaloneCBE) May 12, 2020

This is why I don’t bake! 😁 https://t.co/BIgq3VMsiP — Sophie Blake (@sophieRblake) May 12, 2020

Soz!..but it IS funny!🥊 — Mike McCartney (@_MikeMcCartney_) May 13, 2020

Artist, Sophie Green, must surely have been speaking for us all when she said this:

This pretty much sums up my entire year so far 😂 — Sophie Green Fine Art (@sophiegreenart) May 12, 2020

Somebody send her some flours.

READ MORE

James Acaster’s ill-fated efforts on Bake Off perfectly capture the creative process

Source Facebook Image Facebook