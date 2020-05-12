Whoever’s writing these Metro front page headlines, take the rest of the week off

We like what’s going on with the Metro’s front pages at the moment. You might remember this one about Nigel Farage last week which caught a lot of people’s attention.

And now they’ve gone and done it again with this effort about Boris Johnson and his new oh-so-easy-to-follow Covid-19 guidelines.

‘Dunno who is writing Metro headlines these days but feel the sass,’ said the always followable @PickardJE on Twitter.

Bravo!