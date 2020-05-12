This woman’s boyfriend keeps getting into fights with a cook at the Waffle House and it’s a wild ride

This woman’s tale of her boyfriend who keeps getting into fights with a cook at the Waffle House went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s such an amazing tale.

Lots of people had theories about what’s really going on here but before we get to that, here’s the story shared by @JakeMHS which was originally posted on r/relationships on Reddit.

‘Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It’s an absolute Hall of Famer,’ he said. ‘My (29F) Boyfriend (29M) keeps getting into fights with a cook at Waffle House.’

And here are our favourite things people (including @JakeMHS) said about it.

I desperately want to be there when he returns and the cook serves him a series of increasingly absurd egg mistakes. A pickled egg. A Cadbury Creme egg. A pair of L’eggs pantyhose. — Josh Brockman (@jwbrockman) May 12, 2020

I am imagining Waffle House Guy in his secret lab devising more ways to make this guy's eggs wrong — This Jake Are Sick (@JakeMHS) May 12, 2020

What boggles me is the Waffle House hasn't banned him yet. Like, we all know Waffle House is a liminal space where the laws of man and god are a mere suggestion, but they don't need his money *that* badly… I can only imagine that this has become a THING for the cook. — Sam Leader Standing By (@RvengefuLobster) May 12, 2020

It's the weekend baby. You know what that means. It's time to go to Waffle House and get in a fight with My Enemy, The Cook — This Jake Are Sick (@JakeMHS) May 12, 2020

I have never seen a phrase more breathtaking than 'Except at Waffle House.' — Lau R. Griffin (@TheGreatSurf) May 12, 2020

Picturing the cook carefully tending to a small pot of hollandaise just in case runny egg guy comes in and I’m dying — In these difficult times… (@kevinsmurray) May 12, 2020

I’m an irreligious heathen, but I will pray to ANY AND EVERY possible God, that the cook finds out where they’re moving and gets transferred to the nearest Waffle House. — tdjukic (@tdjukic) May 12, 2020

I did not except to begin laughing audibly on the second image and continue long after reading the entire story HOW CAN SHE SEPARATE THESE TWO? THEY'RE SOULMATES! — Public Universal Horse Girl (@jelenawoehr) May 12, 2020

Inside all of us, we have two dudes fighting in a Waffle House, one a chef, one a boyfriend. The one who wins is the one we egg on. — J S (@JSnodgers) May 12, 2020

And he did this.

I'm awake now and can't believe this blew up. Please take my poll. Is the cook: — This Jake Are Sick (@JakeMHS) May 12, 2020

Wow pic.twitter.com/qmCcP4p0JL — This Jake Are Sick (@JakeMHS) May 12, 2020

