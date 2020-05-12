This woman’s boyfriend keeps getting into fights with a cook at the Waffle House and it’s a wild ride

This woman’s tale of her boyfriend who keeps getting into fights with a cook at the Waffle House went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s such an amazing tale.

Lots of people had theories about what’s really going on here but before we get to that, here’s the story shared by @JakeMHS which was originally posted on r/relationships on Reddit.

‘Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It’s an absolute Hall of Famer,’ he said. ‘My (29F) Boyfriend (29M) keeps getting into fights with a cook at Waffle House.’

And here are our favourite things people (including @JakeMHS) said about it.

And he did this.

READ MORE

This woman’s story of her boyfriend’s ‘unusual’ relationship with his teddy bear goes from funny to terrifying

Source @JakeMHS