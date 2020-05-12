This American lockdown protest against gyms being closed was the ultimate self-own

We’ve been known to go to the gym every now and again and we can imagine it would be mildly frustrating if you’re into that sort of thing and it’s closed because of lockdown.

But lockdown’s a lockdown, right?

Except these American gym bunnies took their protest to the streets. Specifically, the street outside their gym where they vented their displeasure by doing exercises. To show how evercised they were, obviously.

And as lots of people pointed out, it was the ultimate self-own.

We also liked this (because it would be us).

In other news …

H/T Indy100