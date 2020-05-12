This American lockdown protest against gyms being closed was the ultimate self-own

We’ve been known to go to the gym every now and again and we can imagine it would be mildly frustrating if you’re into that sort of thing and it’s closed because of lockdown.

But lockdown’s a lockdown, right?

Except these American gym bunnies took their protest to the streets. Specifically, the street outside their gym where they vented their displeasure by doing exercises. To show how evercised they were, obviously.

Protesters calling for gyms to reopen do squats, push-ups outside Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/If5c9EQZMV pic.twitter.com/xAXkrPneM2 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

And as lots of people pointed out, it was the ultimate self-own.

IF YOU CAN DO SQUATS AND PUSH UPS ON THE SIDEWALK, YOU CAN DO THEM IN YOUR LIVING ROOM AND DON’T NEED TO BE AT THE GYM, YOU ABSOLUTE DING DONGS. — Summer Sandiego (@summerasana) May 11, 2020

Protestors call for gyms to reopen by… proving they don’t need gyms? — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 11, 2020

"Here is why I am protesting. Now, watch me destroy my own argument while I do this squat on the sidewalk"#COVIDIOTS — Lou (@ldemarinis) May 11, 2020

So, they’re doing squats & push-ups outside of the courthouse…they’re just proving that they don’t need a gym to exercise. #COVIDIOTS — Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) May 11, 2020

We also liked this (because it would be us).

And just like the gym normally, half the people are standing around doing nothing. — Eddie B (@EMB922) May 11, 2020

In other news …

here’s a photo of me protesting coffee shops being closed by brewing my own cup and saving myself five bucks pic.twitter.com/Hl0mN1irwu — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) May 11, 2020

H/T Indy100