The BBC’s Andrew Cotter had an online meeting with his dogs and it’s glorious

You’ll probably already know the BBC’s Andrew Cotter. He’s the sports commentator who’s been entertaining everyone with his brilliant ‘commentaries’ about his two lovely dogs.

Now he’s done a ‘company meeting online’ and it might be his best thing yet.

Brilliant.

And just in case you missed them (or you want to enjoy them again) here are some he made earlier.

Source @MrAndrewCotter