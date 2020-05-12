The BBC’s Andrew Cotter had an online meeting with his dogs and it’s glorious

You’ll probably already know the BBC’s Andrew Cotter. He’s the sports commentator who’s been entertaining everyone with his brilliant ‘commentaries’ about his two lovely dogs.

Now he’s done a ‘company meeting online’ and it might be his best thing yet.

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

Brilliant.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

You just raised the game — Graham Love (@glove931) May 11, 2020

Glad to see Mabel and Olive getting valuable feedback and their contribution being recognised during these difficult times. *typing through tears of laughter. — Mhairi Wild (@mhairiwild) May 11, 2020

Living for these 💕🙌 — IVF = I 'm V ery un F ortunate🤞💉 (@m_ivf) May 11, 2020

And just in case you missed them (or you want to enjoy them again) here are some he made earlier.

Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

And you can follow @MrAndrewCotter on Twitter here.

