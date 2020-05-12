5 brutal takedowns of the far-right talk show host who whined about a shop’s Covid-19 policy

The coronavirus has caused pain and suffering to hundreds of thousands of people and inconvenience to many more.

People have been kept from their loved ones, seen their incomes shrink or vanish and some, unfortunately, have fared far worse than that.

Todd Starnes, a far-right commentator who writes columns and hosts a talk show, shared his particular trials and tribulations via Twitter.

His inability to buy a toaster and his objections to wearing a mask for a few minutes buttered no parsnips with people familiar with actual suffering.

He also came in for a healthy dose of utter scorn, like these five comments.

To conclude.

Source Todd Starnes Image @danielisalgado on Unsplash