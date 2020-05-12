5 brutal takedowns of the far-right talk show host who whined about a shop’s Covid-19 policy

The coronavirus has caused pain and suffering to hundreds of thousands of people and inconvenience to many more.

People have been kept from their loved ones, seen their incomes shrink or vanish and some, unfortunately, have fared far worse than that.

Todd Starnes, a far-right commentator who writes columns and hosts a talk show, shared his particular trials and tribulations via Twitter.

Dropped by a department store to buy a toaster oven. Mandatory hand sanitizer squirt and mask. One way aisles and if you deviate from the approved zone for customers – they sternly lecture you. The country as we know it has been destroyed. And I still don’t have a toaster. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 8, 2020

His inability to buy a toaster and his objections to wearing a mask for a few minutes buttered no parsnips with people familiar with actual suffering.

During the Siege of Leningrad, my grandparents ate wallpaper glue. https://t.co/Mxw4pRPbKc — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) May 9, 2020

I didn't spend my childhood in barbed wire enclosed internment camps so I could listen to grown adults today cry oppression because they have to wear a mask at Costco. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2020

He also came in for a healthy dose of utter scorn, like these five comments.

1.

“The country as we know it has been destroyed”

“Care to elaborate?”

“I had to stand in a line for a toaster” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 9, 2020

2.

I value freedom more than damn near anybody, but grow the fuck up Todd. Think of your fellow Americans. We’re all in this together. To keep everybody safe. And by the way, it’s only a fucking toaster. https://t.co/3cX7b2j19d — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 9, 2020

3.

Clint Eastwood announces new film project https://t.co/M5djo970FD — (((Josh))) (@Tyrangiel) May 9, 2020

4.

How is your stock of Big Boy Diapers doing? I hope you're ok. https://t.co/bkZ3rmxVBk — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) May 8, 2020

5.

To conclude.

Todd Starnes is 52 years old. Yet, the spirit apparently never moved him to purchase a toaster oven until in the middle of a pandemic. Todd is very sad now. About toasters. And freedom. But mostly toasters. https://t.co/P7ENmRy7iA — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 9, 2020

