Our 18 favourite jokes about all this *gestures at the news*
We hope everybody’s got their head around the updated Covid-19 strategy now, or at least has an abundance of common sense and an old whack-a-mole set in the cupboard under the stairs.
If not, there may be a tip or two among these funny tweets.
1.
You have to leave the park if you recognise someone when you go there??
— Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) May 11, 2020
2.
I’ve worked out how to see my sons again – I’m going to employ them as my cleaners.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 11, 2020
3.
The only thing I’ve learned from working at home is that the people who clean the restrooms at the office really earn their keep.
— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) May 10, 2020
4.
well yeah if it gets that fucking big pic.twitter.com/cwa54SlJjY
— jon ronson (@jonronson) May 10, 2020
5.
For clarity the govt has introduced a new colour coded uniform system. Wear blue/black if you’ve tested positive for covid, white/gold if your test results are negative. Apart from Tuesdays, when the opposite applies. Unless you’re not unable to work from home. Simple. #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/6L13CkzgQe
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) May 11, 2020
6.
So you can go to a park, meet people without touching so just look at them from at least 2 metres apart?
Are we sure these are the official COVID-19 restrictions or just advice from the local dogging spot?
— CJ de Mooi (@cjdemooi) May 11, 2020
7.
Boris's Feng Shui Tips
No.1: Always sit in a doorway facing the back of your desk. #thanksboris #stayingalert pic.twitter.com/UmmrbPSHzb
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 11, 2020
8.
The British public has to stop it with the gotcha questions. It has behaved disgracefully at these press briefings. When this is over there will be a reckoning for the British public.
— robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) May 11, 2020
9.
Why do we never hear about the brave free thinkers who spent the Blitz telling everyone in sight that blackout curtains were just a scam cooked up by Big Fabric, and that the Luftwaffe had killed fewer people than the last war with Spain?
— Greg Egan (@gregeganSF) May 10, 2020