Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door as Matt Hancock introduced the tracing app

As much as we enjoy seeing Michael Spicer remotely eviscerate Donald Trump through the medium of ridicule – alright, video – it’s a real treat to watch him pick apart the performance of UK politicians.

Matt Hancock is the gift that keeps on giving.

the room next door – Matt Hancock's Daily Briefing for #TheMashReport pic.twitter.com/vapCzB2Z8n — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 9, 2020

“Try to say the words rather than let them dribble out of your wobbly mouth.”

The sketch was another hit.

10 Rillington Place! We shouldn’t laugh! pic.twitter.com/uE2zKFSUS8 — Lydia Monks (@LydiaMonks) May 9, 2020

This is as close to reality as the public will ever see. https://t.co/klyzMtooka — MI6 Rogue 🇬🇧 (@mi6rogue) May 9, 2020

This guy creases me up. https://t.co/oBNVNea7NP — Ⓥince Goodridge #3in4 (@vinwelly) May 9, 2020

One aspect particularly inflamed Twitter.

I’m so sorry. I’ve nothing against PC World or their branch managers. pic.twitter.com/hPMxdCaOmN — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 9, 2020

Branch Manager seems particularly generous to Matt Hancock.

Source Michael Spicer Image Michael Spicer