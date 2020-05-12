The clever crowd over at JOE have used footage of Donald Trump to make him sing a new version of R.E.M.’s hit, Losing My Religion, and it says everything the President should but won’t.

The facts aren’t funny, but the execution very much is.

Donald Trump x REM – Losing My Civilians pic.twitter.com/vFmKpbOErT — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 8, 2020

We did this. Hope you enjoy it https://t.co/ghzEvczVlH — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 8, 2020

Trump would undoubtedly be livid if he saw this, which we really hope he will. Other people, however, have been giving it the props it deserves.

Art may just save Democracy https://t.co/njHm5aux9N — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) May 8, 2020

Hardest I have laughed in a while. Wow. 😂 https://t.co/2b5hTluoZZ — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) May 8, 2020

Finally, a very serious piece of advice from JOE.

Please don’t reply to @realDonaldTrump’s tweets with this video. That would be extremely childish and annoying to the President. https://t.co/b2hscLFAK8 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 8, 2020

As if you’d do that.

READ MORE

John Bercow “singing” Danger, High Voltage is a fitting tribute to the retiring Speaker

Source JOE Image JOE