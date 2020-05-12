“Donald Trump x REM – Losing My Civilians”

The clever crowd over at JOE have used footage of Donald Trump to make him sing a new version of R.E.M.’s hit, Losing My Religion, and it says everything the President should but won’t.

The facts aren’t funny, but the execution very much is.

Trump would undoubtedly be livid if he saw this, which we really hope he will. Other people, however, have been giving it the props it deserves.

Finally, a very serious piece of advice from JOE.

As if you’d do that.

Source JOE Image JOE