“Donald Trump x REM – Losing My Civilians”
The clever crowd over at JOE have used footage of Donald Trump to make him sing a new version of R.E.M.’s hit, Losing My Religion, and it says everything the President should but won’t.
The facts aren’t funny, but the execution very much is.
Donald Trump x REM – Losing My Civilians pic.twitter.com/vFmKpbOErT
— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 8, 2020
We did this. Hope you enjoy it https://t.co/ghzEvczVlH
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 8, 2020
Trump would undoubtedly be livid if he saw this, which we really hope he will. Other people, however, have been giving it the props it deserves.
Art may just save Democracy https://t.co/njHm5aux9N
— Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) May 8, 2020
An absolute must watch! https://t.co/IejHw6LAed
— KimmyKayRN (@kim_kwasRN) May 9, 2020
Hardest I have laughed in a while. Wow. 😂 https://t.co/2b5hTluoZZ
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) May 8, 2020
Finally, a very serious piece of advice from JOE.
Please don’t reply to @realDonaldTrump’s tweets with this video. That would be extremely childish and annoying to the President. https://t.co/b2hscLFAK8
— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 8, 2020
As if you’d do that.
READ MORE
John Bercow “singing” Danger, High Voltage is a fitting tribute to the retiring Speaker