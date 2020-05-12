Donald Trump had a meltdown after he was challenged by two women reporters – only 5 responses you need

Another day, another graphic demonstration of why Donald Trump isn’t the man to lead America anywhere, let alone be in charge of its response to Covid-19.

.@weijia: Why is this a global competition to you when Americans are losing their lives every day? TRUMP: Maybe that’s a question you should ask China. WEIJA: Why are you saying that to me, specifically? TRUMP: I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that. pic.twitter.com/hokJOXASh8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2020

And here are the only 5 responses you need to that.

1.

Trump proves he is both a racist & a misogynist dick in less than 60 Seconds. Let the @MikeBloomberg Ads begin. https://t.co/658Y1dqWJF — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 12, 2020

2.

Millions of women watch this and think, “I divorced that.” https://t.co/8OFdAL5w3m — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) May 11, 2020

3.

I love that these two female reporters basically scared trump off the stage by trying to ask legitimate questions. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) May 11, 2020

4.

Oh. My. God. This third-rate, squalid, vulgar toad. He makes me sick. https://t.co/qJ8bVmS2HS — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 11, 2020

5.

It’s funny how bullies crumble when you stand up to them. pic.twitter.com/o56SBeoP5m — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 11, 2020

In two words, this.

Here’s just a little bit of what the two reporters involved had to say about it.

.@kaitlancollins allowed me to ask a follow up question after the President called on her, and then @Yamiche deferred to Kaitlin. I am fortunate to work alongside them. https://t.co/aG1F3xYIQO — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 12, 2020

Bernie Sanders surely speaks for us all when he said this.