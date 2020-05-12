Donald Trump had a meltdown after he was challenged by two women reporters – only 5 responses you need
Another day, another graphic demonstration of why Donald Trump isn’t the man to lead America anywhere, let alone be in charge of its response to Covid-19.
.@weijia: Why is this a global competition to you when Americans are losing their lives every day?
TRUMP: Maybe that’s a question you should ask China.
WEIJA: Why are you saying that to me, specifically?
TRUMP: I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that. pic.twitter.com/hokJOXASh8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2020
And here are the only 5 responses you need to that.
1.
Trump proves he is both a racist & a misogynist dick in less than 60 Seconds. Let the @MikeBloomberg Ads begin. https://t.co/658Y1dqWJF
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 12, 2020
2.
Millions of women watch this and think, “I divorced that.” https://t.co/8OFdAL5w3m
— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) May 11, 2020
3.
I love that these two female reporters basically scared trump off the stage by trying to ask legitimate questions.
— PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) May 11, 2020
4.
Oh. My. God. This third-rate, squalid, vulgar toad. He makes me sick. https://t.co/qJ8bVmS2HS
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 11, 2020
5.
It’s funny how bullies crumble when you stand up to them. pic.twitter.com/o56SBeoP5m
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 11, 2020
In two words, this.
Abhorrent snowflake. https://t.co/BDolagH8X8
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 11, 2020
Here’s just a little bit of what the two reporters involved had to say about it.
.@kaitlancollins allowed me to ask a follow up question after the President called on her, and then @Yamiche deferred to Kaitlin. I am fortunate to work alongside them. https://t.co/aG1F3xYIQO
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 12, 2020
Bernie Sanders surely speaks for us all when he said this.
Pretty pathetic. Mr. Trump is a coward who tears down others to make himself feel powerful. https://t.co/A4HvLyTdpn
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 11, 2020