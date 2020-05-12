Donald Trump had a meltdown after he was challenged by two women reporters – only 5 responses you need

Another day, another graphic demonstration of why Donald Trump isn’t the man to lead America anywhere, let alone be in charge of its response to Covid-19.

And here are the only 5 responses you need to that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

In two words, this.

Here’s just a little bit of what the two reporters involved had to say about it.

Bernie Sanders surely speaks for us all when he said this.