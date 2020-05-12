5 pitch perfect responses to Bryan Adam’s ‘bat-eating, virus making’ Covid-19 rant

Spare a thought, if you will, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic for poor little Bryan Adams, who’s had to cancel a run of shows at the Royal Albert Hall because everyone’s busy trying to stop people dying.

Bryan’s not happy, he’s not happy at all, and we know this because he had a rant about it on Instagram.

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

Our favourite part is the ‘not to mention’ bit before he remembers to mention all the people who have died.

There were lots of entirely on-point replies and we reckon these ones are the best.

Still, he’s got one fan though.

We’re sure she’s got all his records.

