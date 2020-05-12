5 pitch perfect responses to Bryan Adam’s ‘bat-eating, virus making’ Covid-19 rant

Spare a thought, if you will, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic for poor little Bryan Adams, who’s had to cancel a run of shows at the Royal Albert Hall because everyone’s busy trying to stop people dying.

Bryan’s not happy, he’s not happy at all, and we know this because he had a rant about it on Instagram.

Our favourite part is the ‘not to mention’ bit before he remembers to mention all the people who have died.

There were lots of entirely on-point replies and we reckon these ones are the best.

BRYAN ADAMS: 🎶 wrote my first real racist tweet / my career already in decline / blaming the Chinese for my lack of income / was the summer of COVID one-nine 🎶 pic.twitter.com/gvy9k4XlEc — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) May 12, 2020

anybody have ‘bryan adams racist meltdown’ in the 2020-is-a-hot-mess pool pic.twitter.com/RiF5Ca1ErC — rax king-lalli-music (@RaxKingIsDead) May 12, 2020

I’ve forgotten which one is Bryan Adams and which one is Ryan Adams and I’m not going to learn it again — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 12, 2020

So what you're saying, if I understand correctly, is that all of this has really inconvenienced Bryan Adams? Well, I'm sure all the sick and dying common folks around the world will sympathise with you, for your loss. The struggle is real. For Bryan Adams. — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) May 12, 2020

I am so mad at Bryan Adams for his racist dumb comment that I went in my attic, found an old pair of Bugle Boy jeans from 1985, got his cassette from a pocket, and threw it out. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 12, 2020

Still, he’s got one fan though.

“thanks to some f–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus” Bryan Adams. What a legend. #BryanAdams #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DGuliGak09 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 12, 2020

We’re sure she’s got all his records.

