“What’s the most wrong prediction you’ve ever made?” – 25 of the best (worst)

Some people have a nose for what’s going to do well, and those are the lucky lot with shares in Apple, property in Mayfair or an order placed well ahead of time for the must-have toy of the year.

Others, however, are not so blessed.

Comedy producer, Ed Morrish made this comment about England’s Euro 96 match against Switzerland, which was being shown on TV for the sports addicts turkeying for some action.

I’ll watch it if they include my mum saying “why have they picked Shearer? He never scores” during the national anthems. — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) May 11, 2020

There were similar stories in the replies.

Christmas 1963. At family gathering, listening to the second Beatles album, which my cousin had got for Christmas. Dad argues with his 8 year old son (me) that The Beatles are a five minute wonder & will be long forgotten by next Christmas. — Stephen Gill (@StephenGill55) May 11, 2020

Parents buying a new computer circa 1993. Bought the best they could. Will you be needing a modum, techie asked. What’s that for? To be able to use the internet. Oh, no. We won’t be needing that. Won’t catch on. — Roger Winstanley (@WinstanleyRoger) May 11, 2020

So, Ed put this question to Twitter:

I’m opening this up to the group: What’s the most wrong prediction you’ve ever made? I remember arguing about which of the two bands we’d just seen was going to be more successful. Her: “I just think that song about Yellow will be a hit”. Me: Nah. https://t.co/kW3a373UKO — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) May 11, 2020

These were our favourite inaccurate predictions.

1.

On my student radio show, in the space of 10 minutes, I wrote off both Shakira (“her lyrics are hilarious drivel!”) and Biffy Clyro (“stupid weird name, their guitar riffs sound like a banjo being dropped down the stairs”) Shakira went to number 1 a week later. — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 11, 2020

2.

I said many a time that Boris will never be PM cos he’s a fucking charlatan and people have enough common sense to see that.🤪 — kath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🙀😷❄️🇪🇺 (@KathyBurke) May 11, 2020

3.

Me in March 2003: "Cameras on mobile phones? Hahahaha talk about desperate, that'll die a death" *smugly holds Sony Cybershot* — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 11, 2020

4.

I watched the very first TV appearance on some now-forgotten yoof show of a pop group who seemed so gimmicky that I loudly proclaimed they would sink without a trace.

History has shown that The Spice Girls didn't. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 11, 2020

5.

Streaming will never catch on. People will always want the audio quality and physical artwork/inlay you get with CD/vinyl. The convenience isn’t worth it. https://t.co/t4QlbNU30E — Alex (@JudgeDewie) May 11, 2020

6.

A friend was eager to become a theatre ‘angel’ – I advised them NOT to put money into ‘Evita’ 🤦‍♀‍ “Seriously, who wants a show about dictators?” — Deborah Henry-Pollard (@fireworksdhp) May 11, 2020

7.

Got shown a new website with a few hundred users in 2006, called Twitter. "This is a complete waste of time and will never amount to anything." I was right about the first bit. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 11, 2020

8.

I remember being played an acetate of West End Girls before it came out and confidently averring that the Pet Shop Boys would never amount to anything. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 11, 2020

9.

Reviewed 'Mamma Mia: The Musical', said it was a mawkish cheapskate travesty that anyone with a clue would hate – in HEAT magazine of all places. At least I didn't say it would flop (that I can recall). — Andrew Harrison (@Nndroid) May 11, 2020

10.

Text messages. Why would you waste your time typing a message, when you could just call them instead? It'll never catch on. — Simon Stretch (@simon_stretch) May 11, 2020

11.

I was staying at my (Bulgarian) then girlfriend's house on Brexit vote night. She was nervous, I told her not to worry and that the UK definitely wouldn't vote for something so obviously stupid. Woke up at 5am to go to the loo and checked my phone… — David Lloyd (@davewomble) May 11, 2020

12.