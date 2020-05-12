10 reasons why “good British common sense” might not be the best Covid-19 strategy

After the shambles of his Sunday evening Covid-19 advice update, Boris Johnson tried to clarify it on Monday in the House of Commons. It didn’t work.

When the Leader of the Opposition asked the PM to give details on a number of points, his response was that people should use common sense, a phrase that also featured in the briefing.

We’re not saying that many British people don’t possess a wealth of common sense, because we know they do – but here are some reasons why it may not be a good idea to rely on an entire nation’s common sense to prevent the spread of a killer virus.

1. People rang the police to report a shortage of chicken

2. They chose to dance a conga in the middle of the worst pandemic in modern Britain

3. They keep shoving stuff up themselves that they definitely shouldn’t

4. This track record

5. They’ve been burning down 5G masts to stop the coronavirus

6. They voted to remove their own freedom of movement

7. Their love affair with Mrs Brown’s Boys

8. This entire story from start to finish

9. The fact that people still do stuff like this

10. The absolute clincher

On that topic, Mr Roger Quimbly may have a point.

Image Guardian, Elliott Stallion on Unsplash