The Covid-19 alert system is reminding people of Nando’s Peri-ometer – 5 hot takes

There was something about Boris Johnson’s new Covid-19 alert system that reminded people of the Nando’s Peri-ometer and you have to say, they’ve got a point.

The COVID meter looks like the Nandos Periometer. pic.twitter.com/atDBtEMlJv — Successful Influencer & Investor (@Bertaroo) May 10, 2020

And these are our 5 favourite, ahem, hot takes.

Boris has used his Powerpoint presentation to trigger Nando's craving pic.twitter.com/5Mk4IKLKVM — A7 R Æ M-15T (@alrhemist) May 10, 2020

So we’re in Medium Covid-19 when we actually need Lemon & Herb Covid-19? Gotcha. pic.twitter.com/muDPbem9my — Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) May 10, 2020

This is too risky a positioning for a Nandos order, let alone public health… pic.twitter.com/8HIFNcyDKj — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 10, 2020

boris said we can go to the pub when we reach lemon and herb pic.twitter.com/5qG8XJUVm6 — saz (@sarahlostctrl) May 10, 2020

Lemon and Herd — Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) May 10, 2020

READ MORE

It must be bad because even Phillip Schofield can’t take Boris Johnson anymore

H/T Indy100