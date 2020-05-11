The Covid-19 alert system is reminding people of Nando’s Peri-ometer – 5 hot takes
There was something about Boris Johnson’s new Covid-19 alert system that reminded people of the Nando’s Peri-ometer and you have to say, they’ve got a point.
The COVID meter looks like the Nandos Periometer. pic.twitter.com/atDBtEMlJv
— Successful Influencer & Investor (@Bertaroo) May 10, 2020
And these are our 5 favourite, ahem, hot takes.
Boris has used his Powerpoint presentation to trigger Nando's craving pic.twitter.com/5Mk4IKLKVM
— A7 R Æ M-15T (@alrhemist) May 10, 2020
So we’re in Medium Covid-19 when we actually need Lemon & Herb Covid-19? Gotcha. pic.twitter.com/muDPbem9my
— Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) May 10, 2020
This is too risky a positioning for a Nandos order, let alone public health… pic.twitter.com/8HIFNcyDKj
— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 10, 2020
boris said we can go to the pub when we reach lemon and herb pic.twitter.com/5qG8XJUVm6
— saz (@sarahlostctrl) May 10, 2020
Lemon and Herd
— Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) May 10, 2020
H/T Indy100