These products aimed at men might have overdone the machismo just a tad

There has long been a backlash against gendering products. Why is there a “girls’ toys” aisle full of pink items, dolls and prams and a “boys’ toys” aisle brimming with mini tools, monster trucks and blue – lots of blue?

It isn’t only children being subjected to subliminal labelling, as this tweet from Technical Producer, Shayna Moon proves.

Are you ready for images of the best “soap but for MEN” product you’ve ever seen? pic.twitter.com/kVAWb57UlF — Shayna Moon, Unity Lich (@qorquiq) May 8, 2020

What does accomplishment smell like – and is it all that different from productivity? Don’t even get us started on naval supremacy.

Some people replied with “men’s” products they’d spotted.

Ah yes but have you seen the world of MENS YOGURT pic.twitter.com/D9S5YTwHn5 — Bone Chillington 🏳️‍🌈 (@dr_presidente) May 8, 2020

I'll see your Naval Supremacy, and raise you pic.twitter.com/UJE9wxeRvp — 🏴Greg | Applied Eschatology 🏴 (@Greg_Sideyr) May 8, 2020

Lmao! I saw that soap last year on a trip to see my grandpa, although it was in bar form. I'd never seen it before. I bought this one for him as a joke because he was in the navy. I asked him what naval supremacy smells like 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mj8Z6yifMg — Sophia (@Jaclyn15788094) May 8, 2020

Chocolate milk, but for MEN pic.twitter.com/2mmHZ6DkZi — Colm (@colmuacuinn) May 8, 2020

They also have a charcoal soap pic.twitter.com/Iebc1ScgWq — Kyle (@Montana_Ag) May 8, 2020

Specially formulated for the insecure male undercarriage. pic.twitter.com/q4EvRXTVH7 — Adam Gaylord ☕🥞🥓 (@AuthorGaylord) November 15, 2019

This product isn’t just aimed at men, it’s for heterosexual man.

I know it’s not soap but it is a toiletry that’s is strictly for heteros. pic.twitter.com/lknuXLE5XD — Tom Wood (@tomdww) May 8, 2020

Just to hammer home how soon the everyday sexism of products actually starts, check out these baby shoes.

Fatiguée comme Pépite Sexiste 👌 pic.twitter.com/GPc8j6GpV1 — Pépite Sexiste (@PepiteSexiste) May 2, 2020

By the way, if “naval supremacy is still haunting you, here’s the best description we’re likely to see.

Sweat, wet wood, gunpowder — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 8, 2020

Just what you want standing next to you on the subway when you’ve been forced back to work.

Source @qorquiq Image @qorquiq, @colmuacuinn