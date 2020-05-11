Piers Morgan destroyed this Tory MP over Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 guidelines and the entire internet cheered

A lot of people are confused by Boris Johnson’s new Covid-19 guidelines so Piers Morgan thought he’d do his bit to help by asking Tory MP Andrew Bridgen to explain.

He had to ask Bridgen because no government minister – let alone Johnson himself – was prepared to be interviewed by the presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Here’s what happened next and it had the whole internet cheering.

Piers Morgan rips Andrew Bridgen a new one for not understanding his own government's rules. "You have just told me to do something that I'm not allowed to do." #GMB pic.twitter.com/8kOlElNloR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 11, 2020

This is simultaneously why cabinet ministers should go on Good Morning Britain, and why they don’t.

Here were just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Watch @piersmorgan eviscerate Andrew Bridgen this morning & remember that most of our media spent four years treating politicians like him as the intellectual equals of people like Mark Carney & Paul Nurse. Because 'balance'. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 11, 2020

This crisis had better end soon or I'm going to end up respecting Piers Morgan. pic.twitter.com/NrAFkklRc5 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 11, 2020

Piers Morgan absolutely destroying Andrew Bridgen on GMTV this morning. A must watch. A few months ago I would eat marmite than bear to listen to Piers. But he is single-handedly holding the Govt to account. — steve harris (@Harris59Steve) May 11, 2020

This, from @piersmorgan, is a masterclass in the questions all journalists should be asking in this pandemic. If you're not holding government to account now, over potentially tens of thousands of avoidable deaths, then when? pic.twitter.com/ajJUNDxqvY — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 11, 2020

Things are really weird now when I find myself agreeing with Piers Morgan on anything at all, but this is spot on! — David Farbey (@dfarb) May 11, 2020

I have no dog in the fight but strikes me ministers risk being more damaged by boycotting @gmb than by appearing on it . — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) May 11, 2020

I never thought I'd say this, but Piers Morgan was brilliant — B T (@BriTurner14) May 11, 2020

Right wingers losing their shit over Piers Morgan truly is a thing of beauty.

Last year they were like

"Hahaha! You can't take what he's saying, well suck it up snowflake!!!"

And now it's

"BAN HIM FROM MY TELLY!!! BAN HIM!!!!!"

It's glorious — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 11, 2020

