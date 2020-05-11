Matt Lucas cut Boris Johnson’s speech from 14 minutes to 17 seconds and it’s a succinct delight
We all know the Prime Minister has a tendency to waffle. In fact, after his almost 14-minute long coronavirus advice update on Sunday night, one person tweeted this:
To summarise Boris’ speech #BorisSpeech #BorisHasFailed pic.twitter.com/2HjOLZJrX9
— Anike (@anikesnonsense) May 10, 2020
Luckily, rather than having to sit through all 13 minutes and 41 seconds – although you can do that here if you want to – the brilliant Matt Lucas has summed it up for us, and it only took 17 seconds.
— realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 10, 2020
Matt’s speech got a far better reception than the PM’s.
Matt Lucas pretty much summing up Boris’ 14 minute speech, except it’s narrowed down to about 20 seconds🤣
— Adam (@WoodyHRT) May 10, 2020
BREAKING: Johnson sacks Cummings and Levido and puts Matt Lucas in charge of all government messaging. https://t.co/WESXtZXYtg
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) May 10, 2020
Boris johnson is like a comedy character matt lucas came up for little britain that somehow manifested into reality
— frankie (@baron_frankie) May 10, 2020
Historian and author, Greg Jenner spoke for the many, not the few.
I wish this were just a funny joke and not the Cliff Notes for an actual press conference
— Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 10, 2020
Matt Lucas' version of Boris Johnson's Brexit hissy fit is simply perfect
