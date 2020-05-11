Matt Lucas cut Boris Johnson’s speech from 14 minutes to 17 seconds and it’s a succinct delight

We all know the Prime Minister has a tendency to waffle. In fact, after his almost 14-minute long coronavirus advice update on Sunday night, one person tweeted this:

Luckily, rather than having to sit through all 13 minutes and 41 seconds – although you can do that here if you want to – the brilliant Matt Lucas has summed it up for us, and it only took 17 seconds.

Matt’s speech got a far better reception than the PM’s.

Historian and author, Greg Jenner spoke for the many, not the few.

Source Matt Lucas Image UK government, Matt Lucas