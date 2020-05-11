Kay Burley’s takedown of this ‘botox’ troll wins comeback of the day

Comeback of the day goes to Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

It started when Burley stepped in to defend her fellow breakfast news presenter, Susanna Reid on ITV.

Prompting a person called Robert – ‘if you don’t like my opinions you can do one’ – to offer up this.

And Burley’s response was 10/10.

No wonder he deleted it.

Kay Burley has an enviable track record in this sort of thing. You might remember this …

… and this memorable exchange in three acts.

