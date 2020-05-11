Kay Burley’s takedown of this ‘botox’ troll wins comeback of the day
Comeback of the day goes to Sky News presenter Kay Burley.
It started when Burley stepped in to defend her fellow breakfast news presenter, Susanna Reid on ITV.
You and @piersmorgan can trade blows to your hearts content but back off from @susannareid100 She is a superb presenter. I simply won’t have it, my Lord. Keep well. https://t.co/AqDCE01drx
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 11, 2020
Prompting a person called Robert – ‘if you don’t like my opinions you can do one’ – to offer up this.
And Burley’s response was 10/10.
No wonder he deleted it.
Comeback of the day goes to @KayBurley 🔥 https://t.co/kZrK8Bg79R
— Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) May 11, 2020
Always the best policy Tom x
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 11, 2020
Fair fucks. For once, I enjoyed a Kay Burley tweet pic.twitter.com/5QbGh83rZP
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 11, 2020
Kay Burley has an enviable track record in this sort of thing. You might remember this …
It’s *too
And *too
And *meant
And *I am https://t.co/VgATHOesLY
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 24, 2019
… and this memorable exchange in three acts.
Just rewatched this ridiculously truncated edit by @andywigmore you really are a 🍆 https://t.co/GP1RhAUkDF
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 25, 2019
I’m an aubergine 😂😂😂😂🤮♥️
— Andy Wigmore (@andywigmore) September 25, 2019
No. You’re a dick https://t.co/90sDOnkyx4
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 26, 2019
