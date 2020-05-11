This hilarious lip synch makes Trump’s terrible grasp of testing far funnier than it should be

It has emerged that US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, has tested positive for the coronavirus, making it necessary for Pence to *checks notes* get on an aeroplane.

The President seemed to use her infection as proof that tests are somewhat pointless. Here’s what he said.

“The tests are perfect but something could happen between a test where it’s good and then all of a sudden …”

Whatever could that “something” be?

Best-selling author and comedy writer, James Felton, took away this positive note.

Comedian and writer, Sarah Cooper, used her astonishing lip-synch skills to completely eviscerate Trump …again.

We’re laughing at Sarah, but we’re crying at Trump.

