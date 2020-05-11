This hilarious lip synch makes Trump’s terrible grasp of testing far funnier than it should be

It has emerged that US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, has tested positive for the coronavirus, making it necessary for Pence to *checks notes* get on an aeroplane.

The President seemed to use her infection as proof that tests are somewhat pointless. Here’s what he said.

TRUMP: “Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of the sudden she tested positive … this is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great … today, I guess, for some reason, she tested positive." 😳 pic.twitter.com/xNFEJn3W9s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2020

“The tests are perfect but something could happen between a test where it’s good and then all of a sudden …”

Whatever could that “something” be?

via Gfycat

Best-selling author and comedy writer, James Felton, took away this positive note.

If you ever feel unqualified for your job, the man leading America through the pandemic is unaware of the concept of not having coronavirus before one day catching coronavirus. https://t.co/LLFnSwERUM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 9, 2020

Comedian and writer, Sarah Cooper, used her astonishing lip-synch skills to completely eviscerate Trump …again.

How to testing pic.twitter.com/y9iwLK0N12 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 9, 2020

I've been waiting for this. https://t.co/x1LGVUAJAe — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) May 9, 2020

The stuff she does with a glance or gesture is just art. https://t.co/rwB83RZyMt — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) May 9, 2020

We’re laughing at Sarah, but we’re crying at Trump.

READ MORE

Trump’s weird medical advice is even funnier when it’s lip-synced by a comedian

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper, Aaron Rupar