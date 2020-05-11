It must be bad because even Phillip Schofield can’t take Boris Johnson anymore

Phillip Schofield’s mad as hell and he can’t take it anymore. Specifically, he’s been left at a loss – like most of us – by Boris Johnson’s latest Covid-19 guidelines.

We know this because he was on This Morning today and he said this.

Even the most moderate telly this morning is bemused on the new guidance. #BorisHasFailedBritain pic.twitter.com/xsGkw3XIlf — Alan Mearns (@alanmearns1) May 11, 2020

‘If this was in a farce on the telly I’d go that’s a bit far fetched, no government would arse it up that much. It is utterly astonishing. ‘We have been really level on here, we have been really sensible on here, but now this has just tipped us over the edge today until somebody maybe would come on the show and explain what it is that you actually want us to do. ‘What are we allowed to do, are you genuinely saying that we can only meet one parent?’

And it’s fair to say he made quite the impression. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

This is — genuinely — a significant moment https://t.co/BxToviJOYY — Alan White (@aljwhite) May 11, 2020

There's poor leadership, there's general incompetence – and then there's screwing up to such an unfathomable degree that you manage to piss off Phillip Schofield.pic.twitter.com/v5sJIOn3h4 — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) May 11, 2020

"MUMMMM!! Philip Schofield said 'arse' on telly!" https://t.co/wxDFbaxJrq — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) May 11, 2020

HOLY SHIT THEY'VE ACTIVATED SCHOFIELD https://t.co/GTWZREPkQH — i hate the coron-Ewa-rus (@EwaSR) May 11, 2020

Quote of the day from Phillip Schofield. "If this was in a farce on the telly, I'd go, "That's a bit far fetched. No government would arse it up that much." You know you're really shit when @Schofe has a pop at you. — 𝚉𝙾𝙼𝙱𝚈 𝚆𝙾𝙾𝙵 #FBPE 🌶 🌶 🌶 (@ZombyWoof4) May 11, 2020

I think this from Phil and Holly could actually be reasonably significant.

-Their show is rarely political.

-Big broad audience.

-Away from the bubble.

-And they are losing patience with the government: #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/NLAu4sGUUF — Joe Pike (@joepike) May 11, 2020

You know the government are in a pickle when Johnson cheerleader, Philip Schofield, rips in to “Boris” for the state of confusion we find ourselves in today. — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) May 11, 2020

Oh shit man, we're through the looking glass now. It's defcon one. Even Schofield's gone renegade. https://t.co/Wkj8l1jyUv — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 11, 2020

It’s certainly a far cry from how Schofield treated Johnson when he turned up on This Morning before the election.

To conclude …

Oh you know things are not going well, when Philip Schofield is going full rogue on live TV over the govts actions/inactions/failures. For those saying he should’ve done it sooner. Let’s take a moment to be grateful now. More media needs to follow suit.pic.twitter.com/uz07yHetxs — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) May 11, 2020

