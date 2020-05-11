It must be bad because even Phillip Schofield can’t take Boris Johnson anymore

Phillip Schofield’s mad as hell and he can’t take it anymore. Specifically, he’s been left at a loss – like most of us – by Boris Johnson’s latest Covid-19 guidelines.

We know this because he was on This Morning today and he said this.

‘If this was in a farce on the telly I’d go that’s a bit far fetched, no government would arse it up that much. It is utterly astonishing.

‘We have been really level on here, we have been really sensible on here, but now this has just tipped us over the edge today until somebody maybe would come on the show and explain what it is that you actually want us to do.

‘What are we allowed to do, are you genuinely saying that we can only meet one parent?’

And it’s fair to say he made quite the impression. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

1.

https://twitter.com/davemacladd/status/1259798639364448257?s=20

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

It’s certainly a far cry from how Schofield treated Johnson when he turned up on This Morning before the election.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 update speech went down like a cough in a lift – 17 baffled responses

Source @alanmearns1