9 favourite captions you came up with to go with this picture of Boris Johnson in the park

We asked you for your captions to go with this picture of Boris Johnson being confronted by this chap in the park …

… and you didn’t disappoint. Here are our 9 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

There was also a burning question.

And someone spotted this.

READ MORE

Simply 23 jokes about Boris Johnson’s confusing new Covid-19 rules to help take the edge off