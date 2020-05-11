9 favourite captions you came up with to go with this picture of Boris Johnson in the park

We asked you for your captions to go with this picture of Boris Johnson being confronted by this chap in the park …

… and you didn’t disappoint. Here are our 9 favourites.

You couldn’t even empty that coffee cup if the instructions were written on the bottom. — dave fisher (@gorillamitts) May 11, 2020

Pull my finger — Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars) May 11, 2020

“Is that coffee to keep you alert ?” — BarryChambers (@chemalino) May 11, 2020

Didn’t you used to be the Prime Minister? — Oonagh (@Okeating) May 11, 2020

“Did you just call my wife a saucy little filly, fat boy?” https://t.co/Fj4o4hrF5Y — Ian Power (@IHPower) May 11, 2020

Get back to work — Simon (@tonkssimon) May 11, 2020

Stay Aberk — PoliticalPunkture (@PoliticalPunct1) May 11, 2020

There was also a burning question.

"Where the fuck did you find a Costa that's open?" https://t.co/s0lnfvOe33 — Adam Michie (@flicksandtricks) May 11, 2020

And someone spotted this.

