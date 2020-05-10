Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 update speech went down like a cough in a lift – 17 baffled responses

Excitement has been mounting since rumours emerged that the lockdown rules were about to be eased. The Sun and the Mail were really excited.

A new slogan was leaked on Saturday, ahead of Boris Johnson’s Sunday night speech, which only caused a certain amount of confusion.

Stay alert: Boris Johnson's new message to the nation, as he unveils Covid-19 warning systemhttps://t.co/J9GKW3wqKY pic.twitter.com/aSAsonDXqa — Edward Malnick (@edwardmalnick) May 9, 2020

The speech itself, prerecorded before a planned cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps, only confused matters more.

He introduced a five-level warning system, like the one for terrorism.

And he baffled people with who can or can’t go to the park.

One point everybody understood was that the Prime Minister said that people who can’t work from home should go to work, avoiding public transport if possible.

Here’s what people had to say about the update.

So “Happy Monday” turned out to mean manufacturers will be forced to return to work during a pandemic but still not see their loved ones — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 10, 2020

The fact we've now got pundits on TV debating the true meaning of all that like it was a Jose Mourinho press conference is perhaps a suggestion the messages were not clear enough… — James Maw (@JamesTMaw) May 10, 2020

boris said we can go to the pub when we reach lemon and herb pic.twitter.com/5qG8XJUVm6 — saz (@sarahlostctrl) May 10, 2020

Never was so little said for so long to so many #boris — Ian Stone (@iandstone) May 10, 2020

"I can go outside. Yet remain indoors. I can return to work. But my workplace is closed. I can see my family and friends. Yet I must stay away from others…." pic.twitter.com/El0GMRppUa — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) May 10, 2020

"Right. No, hang on. I've got it. You can go to work, yeah? But you can't, because you don't have a car. So if you move into his house, he can give you a lift there but not home because he has to pick the kids up…" pic.twitter.com/tg6vn8W3DW — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) May 10, 2020

Thoughts and prayers with the police having to try enforcing whatever *this* is now. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) May 10, 2020

