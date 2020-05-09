Simply 18 nice things to make you smile
We’ve put together another round-up of all the nice things we’ve seen this week in the hope that they will make you smile.
Stay safe. Stay at home. Don’t do a conga with your neighbours.
1.
I’m not saying this photo will solve all your problems.
I’m just saying some days you need a picture of a kitten at the exact moment he realizes that maybe playing bass isn’t as easy as it seems. pic.twitter.com/DFAlYhJAC3
— Alex Stein (@coldfootfilms) May 1, 2020
2.
This is awesome! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2lrjjYutaE
— Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) May 3, 2020
3.
Important!! pic.twitter.com/kwlmCXd0vO
— rebug (@rebugmp4) April 29, 2020
4.
My best friend’s baby having a music lesson. This is all I need right now 💙 @JessieJ (posted with consent). #SundayMorning #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/DJMmGGtCDU
— Simon Brunner (@SimonBrunner1) May 3, 2020
5.
https://t.co/0kdjSIJlgo pic.twitter.com/iGuOWnkWfO
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 2, 2020
6.
How to keep your cat entertained during the lockdown, part 94: pic.twitter.com/WLnz4vLx3A
— Anne-Elisabeth Moutet (@moutet) May 6, 2020
7.
きつねうどんいかがでしょうか？？ pic.twitter.com/w8edax1N4N
— 柴犬ゆきちゃん (@n0qTVdKQKf4r0Qt) May 7, 2020
8.
King of the road 👑 pic.twitter.com/qsIbE4wLrF
— Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) May 6, 2020