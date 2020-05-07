Do these 17 small things annoy you when you see them in films?

Alisha Grauso is the editor of online film magazine, Movie Pilot, so she knows her onions when it comes to all things cinematic, and she’s watched enough of them to know what gets her goat.

Alisha’s question opened the floodgates, and it seems just about everybody has a bugbear to share.

We couldn’t fit them all in, so we picked our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2