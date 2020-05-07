Do these 17 small things annoy you when you see them in films?

Alisha Grauso is the editor of online film magazine, Movie Pilot, so she knows her onions when it comes to all things cinematic, and she’s watched enough of them to know what gets her goat.

What are small things that characters do or don't do in movies & TV shows that bother you? I am insanely bothered when a character is driving and they take their eyes off the road to talk to the passenger. It stresses me out. 😭 — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) May 4, 2020

Alisha’s question opened the floodgates, and it seems just about everybody has a bugbear to share.

We couldn’t fit them all in, so we picked our favourites.

Extras on the go with clearly empty coffee cups swinging their arms around like they’re not holding HOT COFFEE. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 5, 2020

When women do not have their hair tied back in action movies. When Harley hands a hairband to Canary in Birds of Prey, I orgasmed. — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) May 4, 2020

☎️ Him: Would you like to go to dinner with me? ☎️ Her: I’d love to. ☎️ Him: Ok! 8:00? ☎️ Her: Great. See you at 8. 🥰 *HANGS UP* ?!??!!??! WHERE!? WHAT DAY!? OH MY GOD LITERALLY NNNNNNO DETAILS?! pic.twitter.com/jZJUcjmKwD — Parisa Fitz-Henley (@ParisaFH) May 5, 2020

This is usually in spy movies but when characters get a whole load of sensitive information and they just… know it all. I need it repeated twice, thrice, and written down. — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) May 4, 2020

When a blood sacrifice is needed and they slice open a massive gash in their palm. Have fun not being able to pick anything up with that hand for weeks! For fucks sake, use the back of the hand or another area that wouldnt be so disruptive to every day tasks! — Anthony (@Rebels_57) May 5, 2020

Characters not acknowledging their pet dog/cat when they come home beyond just coldly feeding them out of a can, when we all know they would say, “HELLO THERE, HELLO THERE, DON’T YOU HAVE LOVELY FEET!” — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) May 6, 2020

HANGING UP THE PHONE WITHOUT SAYING BYE — Andi 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠‍ (@hwatanealon) May 5, 2020

I hate when characters just show up unannounced at other characters' houses just to have a quick chat with them. Smallville was the king of this – no one ever used the phone on that show! haha — Danny Baram (@DannyBaram) May 4, 2020

