Sharon’s not happy with Costco making masks compulsory and their response was brutal

Some shops are more rigorous with their Covid-19 safeguards than others, it’s fair to say. And by the looks of it, Costco are at the stricter end of the scale (and good for them).

Except not everyone’s happy about it. Including Sharon, who felt strongly enough about it to make her concerns plain on Facebook. in VERY BIG LETTERS.

We’re glad she did too, because Costco’s response was brilliant.

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

Sharon: ‘I will not shop at Costco until you remove your mandatory mask rule!’ Costo: ‘Thank you for taking such a brave stand, Sharon. We look forward to the documentary they will make about you some day.’ Jack: ‘ Wow, not a very professional response, Costco! Looks like I will be getting a membership refund myself. IT SHOULD BE A CHOICE!’ Costco: ‘We’ve chosen not to refund you.’

Costco person, take the rest of the week off.

‘That Costco social media rep is either getting fired, or a promotion. Either way, a savage.’ Apolush

Source Reddit u/sinister0696