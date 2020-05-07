Rishi Sunak thinks workers are addicted to being on furlough – 8 favourite reactions

The government’s furlough scheme has only made it to one payment and already there are rumblings that it is about to be cut back.

A report in the Times claims workers will be “weaned” off the help as ministers are afraid they are “addicted” to furlough.

Labour’s Angela Rayner was appalled.

She wasn’t the only one.

Frankie Boyle had a solution to the problem of spiralling costs.

Petition to get him a question slot at the daily briefing, anyone?

