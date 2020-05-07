Rishi Sunak thinks workers are addicted to being on furlough – 8 favourite reactions

The government’s furlough scheme has only made it to one payment and already there are rumblings that it is about to be cut back.

A report in the Times claims workers will be “weaned” off the help as ministers are afraid they are “addicted” to furlough.

Labour’s Angela Rayner was appalled.

“Wean” people off support? Stop them becoming “addicted”? What dreadful terms to use against workers who through no fault of their own have been told to stay away from work as #Coronavirus pandemic hits, they still have bills to pay, food to buy etc 😡 https://t.co/TADZIcYVqE — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) May 6, 2020

She wasn’t the only one.

NEWS: Chancellor tipped for summer's hottest pop knee-trembler with 'Addicted to Furlough'. pic.twitter.com/vKvTGALt7B — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 6, 2020

[involuntarily takes furlough from employer in scheme offered by government in response to an actual pandemic] Government:

You fucking addict pic.twitter.com/uzItHjZu0b — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 5, 2020

Sunak: *introduces three month furlough scheme because people are physically unable to work during lockdown* Sunak, halfway through the scheme he implemented: “You lot might as well be on fucking crack. What the fuck is wrong with you? Get back to work, you lazy cunts.” pic.twitter.com/5gbke5jCZg — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 5, 2020

Fearing Britain is "addicted" to the furlough scheme is like fearing the guy dangling by a rope over a cliff edge is "addicted" to the rope. pic.twitter.com/rMWfczc1wX — A Gilded Eye (@AGildedEye) May 6, 2020

so addicted to furlough i am taking up injecting cash into my veins for that sweet sweet hit. my child is crying because she has been fed too much from the proceeds of me working from home and avoiding infecting others. i am becoming a terrible mother — tyron, the creator (@TyronWilson) May 6, 2020

I guess in a way aren’t we all ‘addicted’ to being able to pay our rent and buy food pic.twitter.com/PeygYwH6rz — Jon Stone (@joncstone) May 6, 2020

worried that my landlord is becoming increasingly addicted to my wages and should probably be weaned off them — anna (@anna_h_h) May 6, 2020

It’s true I am addicted to a government that ensures* it’s people do not *reads hand* starve *vaguely attempts https://t.co/OHhrXkRwYX — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 6, 2020

Frankie Boyle had a solution to the problem of spiralling costs.

You could just furlough everyone till there's a vaccine by not renewing Trident, an option I'm sure we're going to see weighed up carefully by the media in the coming days pic.twitter.com/lQKdN9m7kW — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) May 6, 2020

Petition to get him a question slot at the daily briefing, anyone?

