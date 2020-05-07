Not everyone’s as excited about lockdown easing as the Sun and Mail – 9 appalled responses

The Sun and the Daily Mail have got excited – very excited – by the prospect of Boris Johnson easing lockdown restrictions on Monday.

He’s not actually announced anything yet – just hinted at it – so the newspapers have been busy filling in the gaps.

Here’s the Sun …

… and the Mail.

And not just them, it turns out. It’s fair to say not everyone’s as excited by the prospect as they are, however. Here are our favourite appalled (or just plain furious) reactions.

1.

Happy Monday is going to look in very poor taste on death spike Wednesday pic.twitter.com/mD8sqktcW9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 7, 2020

2.

3.

HAPPY MONDAY of course being the natural precursor to HANG ON A MINUTE TUESDAY, WHOOPS-A-DAISY WEDNESDAY, WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED THIS THURSDAY and FUCKING HELL FRIDAY. pic.twitter.com/gARPPXdmjb — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 7, 2020

4.

If the government can’t or won’t provide clarity & leadership it leaves a massive vacuum into which all manner of dangerous nonsense can move. pic.twitter.com/kciEfaJNtV — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 7, 2020

5.

REMINDER: We've had to suffer one week of lockdown so far for every YEAR the WW2 generation had to suffer similar curbs on their liberty. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 7, 2020

6.

An obvious point but: if you pre-brief bits of the lockdown relief policy on a Wednesday, people will start acting on it on a Thursday. Public health communication in a crisis is not politics as usual. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) May 7, 2020

7.

I started adding up the number of people who had been killed in railway disasters in the UK and I got as far back as 1952 before the combined number added up to the number of people who died of Covid-19 in this country yesterday alone, but you go off I guess…Hurrah! pic.twitter.com/ox4sOxl5Nn — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) May 6, 2020

8.

Oh good, for my birthday this year, I'm getting a town full of death. pic.twitter.com/78n954IvRG — David Quantick (@quantick) May 7, 2020

9.

Can’t imagine what it must be like seeing the front pages of most of our newspapers today having lost a loved one due to this awful virus. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2020

And the front page of the Mail was a very different story in Ireland.

In short …

We have the highest death toll in Europe. We have the second highest death toll in the world. And this is our media’s reaction. I am beyond appalled. pic.twitter.com/MZ9eDvpW4I — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2tsnoc) May 7, 2020

