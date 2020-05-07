Nessun Dorma has had a rewrite “alla corona” – and it’s quite magnificent

Former America’s Got Talent finalist, Daniel Emmet, has put his impressive range to good use with this rewrite of Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, which most of us know from the Pavarotti version made popular during Italia ’90.

Daniel’s version nails the lockdown vibe – and drops in a sprinkle of positivity, and we could all do with that.

He shared it to Twitter, where it’s been picking up some well-deserved love.

It’s not the first time the tune at least has featured in a special quarantine moment.

Nothing wrong with his lungs.

Source Daniel Emmet Image Daniel Emmet