Nessun Dorma has had a rewrite “alla corona” – and it’s quite magnificent

Former America’s Got Talent finalist, Daniel Emmet, has put his impressive range to good use with this rewrite of Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, which most of us know from the Pavarotti version made popular during Italia ’90.

Daniel’s version nails the lockdown vibe – and drops in a sprinkle of positivity, and we could all do with that.

He shared it to Twitter, where it’s been picking up some well-deserved love.

Check out my latest YouTube video! Leave a comment and let me know what you think! https://t.co/O8GNHnrZgQ — Daniel Emmet (@DanielEmmet) May 5, 2020

It’s not the first time the tune at least has featured in a special quarantine moment.

During Italy's quarantine, tenor and opera singer Maurizio Marchini wanted to give people hope and joy. So went to his balcony and serenaded the entire town of Florence. The words mean "Don't Sleep." (🎥 FB/mauriziomarchinitenore) pic.twitter.com/RzIxCJi1AL — Goodable (@Goodable) March 14, 2020

Nothing wrong with his lungs.

