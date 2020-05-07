Claudio Ranieri being interrupted by his wife is making a lot of people’s days better

We had a TV weather forecaster being interrupted by his dog and of course the BBC News guy being bothered by his kid (in what now feels like another era).

And now we’ve got Claudio Ranieri inexplicably being interrupted by Claudio Ranieri’s wife on Sky Sports and it’s making a lot of people’s days better.

Claudio Ranieri's wife randomly appears on screen during the interview and everyone loses it 🤣#SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/d1w4xKBQ7f — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 7, 2020

It could have been a lot worse …

READ MORE

This TV weatherman forecasting from home is interrupted by his dog and it’s TV gold