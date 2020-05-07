Chrissy Teigen’s socially distant massage plans are hilarious – but a bit too real

Model Chrissy Teigen has been in lockdown with her husband and young children, like so many other people, and she’s ready for a nice relaxing massage.

We’re all laughing, but that’s the bare minimum we’ll accept until there’s a vaccine. If anything, the handle on the plunger could do with an extension.

The funny video has been lightening people’s lockdown moods.

Of course, there was precedent for this even before the lockdown.

