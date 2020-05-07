Chrissy Teigen’s socially distant massage plans are hilarious – but a bit too real

Model Chrissy Teigen has been in lockdown with her husband and young children, like so many other people, and she’s ready for a nice relaxing massage.

truly so beautiful, cannot wait pic.twitter.com/AAiDOU1vHc — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2020

We’re all laughing, but that’s the bare minimum we’ll accept until there’s a vaccine. If anything, the handle on the plunger could do with an extension.

The funny video has been lightening people’s lockdown moods.

The TLC we could all use right now. https://t.co/qrBiGLSsA2 — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 5, 2020

I’d actually pay good money for this rn… https://t.co/lkxNTuIsWh — Brian Michael Smith (@TheBrianMichael) May 6, 2020

I will be the first in line 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Euh2WHT3dA — Danielle Michaud (@SNMichaud) May 6, 2020

Of course, there was precedent for this even before the lockdown.

