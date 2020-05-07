Chrissy Teigen’s socially distant massage plans are hilarious – but a bit too real
Model Chrissy Teigen has been in lockdown with her husband and young children, like so many other people, and she’s ready for a nice relaxing massage.
truly so beautiful, cannot wait pic.twitter.com/AAiDOU1vHc
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2020
We’re all laughing, but that’s the bare minimum we’ll accept until there’s a vaccine. If anything, the handle on the plunger could do with an extension.
The funny video has been lightening people’s lockdown moods.
The TLC we could all use right now. https://t.co/qrBiGLSsA2
— Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 5, 2020
I’d actually pay good money for this rn… https://t.co/lkxNTuIsWh
— Brian Michael Smith (@TheBrianMichael) May 6, 2020
I will be the first in line 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Euh2WHT3dA
— Danielle Michaud (@SNMichaud) May 6, 2020
Of course, there was precedent for this even before the lockdown.
Only thing better. pic.twitter.com/RCarSJOgw3
— Tresa (@tresaerwin) May 5, 2020
