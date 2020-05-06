Whoever wrote this Metro headline about Nigel Farage, take the rest of the week off

Headline of the day, the week, and very possibly the year, as highlighted by @PickardJE on Twitter.

Bravo!

top farage trolling by the metro here pic.twitter.com/lSMvJjPNdY — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 5, 2020

And in the unlikely event you don’t know what it’s referring to, Farage did this earlier in the week.

I witnessed first hand our Border Force acting as a taxi service for illegal migrants in Dover this morning. This scandal continues and people have got every right to be angry about it. pic.twitter.com/1uwqIQyjJu — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2020

And then this happened.

Lockdown lunacy. Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel. They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place. What a total waste of time and money. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2020

Prompting no shortage of glorious responses, many of which you can read here.

Source Twitter @PickardJE