Whoever wrote this Metro headline about Nigel Farage, take the rest of the week off
Headline of the day, the week, and very possibly the year, as highlighted by @PickardJE on Twitter.
Bravo!
top farage trolling by the metro here pic.twitter.com/lSMvJjPNdY
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 5, 2020
And in the unlikely event you don’t know what it’s referring to, Farage did this earlier in the week.
I witnessed first hand our Border Force acting as a taxi service for illegal migrants in Dover this morning. This scandal continues and people have got every right to be angry about it. pic.twitter.com/1uwqIQyjJu
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2020
And then this happened.
Lockdown lunacy.
Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel.
They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place.
What a total waste of time and money.
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2020
Prompting no shortage of glorious responses, many of which you can read here.
Source Twitter @PickardJE