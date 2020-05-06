“This is peak humour I will not hear any different”
A post by a tweeter named Holly has gone viral because – well, look at it.
this is peak humour i will not hear any different. pic.twitter.com/YAFmvTYvtK
— ✮ holly (@hdebeaufort) May 4, 2020
The puns aren’t new, but they are evergreen.
People replied to Holly with more of the same – like these.
— Beth Hickman (@beth_hickmanx) May 5, 2020
— David Allsopp (@doublehelix) May 5, 2020
Greatest of’em all pic.twitter.com/cEmfb0bXYB
— JuStingray (@Stingrayling) May 5, 2020
— mitcham (@mitchambrown) May 5, 2020
— Benji (@BejCooke) May 5, 2020
— Scott Winter (@ScottWSFC) May 5, 2020
— Jay/🥀 (@SummerDaisy13) May 5, 2020
— beth (@fethberguson) May 5, 2020
Finally, with Murder Hornets still buzzing around the news …
— Jack97 (@Jack_Doyle197) May 5, 2020
If you want to find more like these, head over to PunHub on Facebook.
