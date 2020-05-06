A post by a tweeter named Holly has gone viral because – well, look at it.

this is peak humour i will not hear any different. pic.twitter.com/YAFmvTYvtK — ✮ holly (@hdebeaufort) May 4, 2020

The puns aren’t new, but they are evergreen.

People replied to Holly with more of the same – like these.

Finally, with Murder Hornets still buzzing around the news …

If you want to find more like these, head over to PunHub on Facebook.

READ MORE

These 22 bad puns are frankly so terrible they’re kind of brilliant

Source Holly Image Holly