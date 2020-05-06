This American told a ski resort it had ‘no balls’ for closing due to Covid-19 and their comeback was deadly
Strong contender for comeback of the week here, suffered by someone who’s not happy with all these businesses closing because of Covid-19.
It started when the Sunday River – Google, Google – ski resort tweeted this, to stop any confusion with another business with a similar name.
We not own or have an official affiliation with the Sunday River Brewing Company. They are a local restaurant down the access road. In following the orders of the state of Maine and federal guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to remain closed.
— Sunday River (@sundayriver) May 1, 2020
You have no balls
— gomax (@gomax774092732) May 2, 2020
Our social media team is composed of all women, so your tweet does not offend us. Please try again.
— Sunday River (@sundayriver) May 2, 2020
Boom.
I am a women also
— gomax (@gomax774092732) May 2, 2020
A ‘women’?
Balls or no balls, the consensus is that you were murdered:https://t.co/AQQXZkXQ3s
— Ted Johnson (@TedJohnsonIII) May 3, 2020
