This American told a ski resort it had ‘no balls’ for closing due to Covid-19 and their comeback was deadly

Strong contender for comeback of the week here, suffered by someone who’s not happy with all these businesses closing because of Covid-19.

It started when the Sunday River – Google, Google – ski resort tweeted this, to stop any confusion with another business with a similar name.

We not own or have an official affiliation with the Sunday River Brewing Company. They are a local restaurant down the access road. In following the orders of the state of Maine and federal guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to remain closed. — Sunday River (@sundayriver) May 1, 2020

You have no balls — gomax (@gomax774092732) May 2, 2020

Our social media team is composed of all women, so your tweet does not offend us. Please try again. — Sunday River (@sundayriver) May 2, 2020

Boom.

I am a women also — gomax (@gomax774092732) May 2, 2020

A ‘women’?

Balls or no balls, the consensus is that you were murdered:https://t.co/AQQXZkXQ3s — Ted Johnson (@TedJohnsonIII) May 3, 2020

READ MORE

JK Rowling wins takedown of the day

Source Reddit u/Standsaboxer