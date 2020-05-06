Matt Hancock didn’t like Dr Rosena Allin-Khan’s tone and these 9 people didn’t like his

The House of Commons saw tempers fray when Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, a member of the Shadow Health team, took Matt Hancock to task for the government’s handling of coronavirus testing.

Watch what happened.

I will respectfully challenge the Government – I want our country to succeed. However, I will not 'watch my tone' when dozens of NHS and care staff are dying unnecessarily. A clip of my Q to the Health Sec today. pic.twitter.com/5jjQRXyIm3 — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) May 5, 2020

Dr. Allin-Khan, who is an NHS A&E doctor, wasn’t the only person unhappy at the Health Secretary’s rebuke.

1.

Matt Hancock proving once again that, while contracting Covid-19 can ruin or end your career, testing positive for being an absolute fucknugget every day you exist causes you zero harm under Tory rule. — Emily Howlett (@EHowlett) May 5, 2020

2.

Tone-policing an A&E doctor who has recent front line experience about the response to the virus is a really, *really* bad look. Hancock is being chippy and patronising because that's the only option he has. He knows the response has been woeful & he's too arrogant to admit it. https://t.co/1fQ1H6q0T3 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 5, 2020

3.

There is no "tone." @DrRosena asks a completely straightforward question in a completely straightforward manner and @MattHancock's tells her off, as if she's been rude or shrill or perhaps even just a woman asking a difficult question. https://t.co/HTkuVwe2Cr — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 5, 2020

4.

Difficult to imagine how Matt Hancock could have come out of this exchange worse, unless he'd literally willycoptered during her question https://t.co/9P6Gv8aTfH — Rick Burin (@rickburin) May 5, 2020

5.

What are the rules, are we allowed to ask questions about why we’ve got the second highest death toll in the world or is the tone of that question not to the health secretary’s liking? https://t.co/MK9menBXQu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 5, 2020

6.

As UK reports world’s second-highest death toll, some wonder if moving forwards Matt Hancock should be mindful of his tone. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 5, 2020

7.

If you see Matt Hancock clapping for healthcare workers this Thursday just remember he told an NHS doctor working two jobs to watch her tone when she raised the issue of staff safety — Ben (@BenJolly9) May 5, 2020

8.

The Tooting Popular Front stand fully behind the MP for Tooting, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan after her exchange with the creepy Matt Hancock. Come the revolution, Matty. Come the revolution.. — Wolfie. 🖐 (@Tpopularfront) May 5, 2020

9.

Good Lord. You delivered that eloquently, clearly, succinctly and professionally. You asked the right question in the right way. Matt Hancock on the other hand…Good Grief!!! Talk about off tone!! https://t.co/cu5n7D7K1h — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) May 5, 2020

We can’t wait for the tracing app.

Matt Hancock’s new tracing app will also be able to tell you if you are a woman with an opinion to mind your tone — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 5, 2020

