Matt Hancock didn’t like Dr Rosena Allin-Khan’s tone and these 9 people didn’t like his

The House of Commons saw tempers fray when Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, a member of the Shadow Health team, took Matt Hancock to task for the government’s handling of coronavirus testing.

Watch what happened.

Dr. Allin-Khan, who is an NHS A&E doctor, wasn’t the only person unhappy at the Health Secretary’s rebuke.

We can’t wait for the tracing app.

Source Dr Rosena Allin-Khan Image Dr Rosena Allin-Khan